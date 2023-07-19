Haris Rauf has the last laugh with fiery reaction after dismissing Jason Roy in MLC 2023

San Francisco Unicorns (SFU) speedster Haris Rauf arguably delivered a match-defining moment in the second innings against the Los Angeles Knight Riders (LAKR) as he dismissed the dangerous Jason Roy in the Major League Cricket (MLC) encounter on Wednesday, July 19.

Chasing 213 runs to win, LAKR needed a rollicking start and Jason Roy provided just that, smashing a quickfire 45 off just 21 balls. However, they needed him to carry on and Rauf ensured that didn't happen.

The Pakistan speedster was hit for a six and a four off his previous two balls and thus did a smart change-of-pace with a slower delivery on length. Roy tried to whack it over mid-wicket, but could only get a ricochet back onto his stumps.

While Jason Roy was livid with himself, Haris Rauf let all his frustration of being hit for boundaries in the over earlier out in a pretty aggressive celebration.

Haris Rauf dismissing Jason Roy probably was the difference between two sides

In a pretty high-scoring encounter, SFU handed LAKR their third consecutive loss of MLC 2023. The top order of LAKR did get off to good starts but neither of them could convert them into big scores. This is probably why Haris Rauf dismissing Jason Roy when the latter seemed to be in full flow made the difference in the end.

Shadab Khan bowled really well in the middle overs, picking up crucial wickets of Rilee Rossouw and Jaskaran Malhotra. That really put pressure on Andre Russell and Sunil Narine to pull off a miraculous chase.

The duo added 75 runs for the sixth wicket, but there was just a lot left to do as they fell 21 short. LAKR are now in danger of getting knocked out of the tournament and need something special in their remaining two league games to stay alive.