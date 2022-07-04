Harmanpreet Kaur re-signs with Melbourne Renegades ahead of WBBL|08

Indian Women's white-ball captain Harmanpreet Kaur will don the Melbourne Renegades jersey for the second consecutive season in the Women’s Big Bash League (WBBL) after re-signing for the franchise on Monday.

The all-rounder was the standout performer for the Renegades last year. She top-scored for them and ended up bagging the Player of the Tournament award.

The Melbourne Renegades franchise took to their official Twitter handle to give fans an update on this latest development. They also expressed their delight while welcoming Harmanpreet Kaur back into the squad.

"I’m excited to be coming back to the Renegades"- Harmanpreet Kaur reacts after re-signing with the WBBL giants

Harmanpreet Kaur revealed her excitement on returning to the Renegades for another season after a stellar showing last year. The Punjab-born batting all-rounder felt that the great environment in the franchise propelled her to give the best on the field.

With some improvements and adjustments, Kaur wants her team to gun for the title this year. In a press release released by the Melbourne Renegades, she said:

"I’m excited to be coming back to the Renegades. I really enjoyed being part of the team environment last season and feel like that helped me produce some of my best cricket. Personally, I just wanted to play my role for the team and it was pleasing to be able to do that.

"We supported each other as a team last year and were able to get some good results, but we still have plenty of room to improve. Hopefully, we can do that, make the finals again and put ourselves in a position to compete for the title."

Melbourne Renegades general manager James Rosengarten also reciprocated similar excitement and was glad to welcome the star back into the squad.

He said:

“We couldn’t be more excited to have Harmanpreet returning to our club this summer. Harmanpreet is one of the best players in the world, her record speaks for itself. She was outstanding for us last season and was a match-winner on multiple occasions, having a prolific impact across the tournament with both bat and ball.”

The Indian captain amassed 399 runs at an amazing average of 66.50 and a strike rate of 135.25, including three half-centuries in the last WBBL season.

Apart from being the leading run-scorer for her side, Kaur also led the bowling charts for the Renegades by scalping 15 wickets with her off-spin.

