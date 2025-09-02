"Harshit Rana's numbers are slightly better" - Former cricketer’s big statement on Harshal Patel not being picked for T20Is

Former cricketer Irfan Pathan explained the thought process behind India picking Harshit Rana for T20Is over someone like Harshal Patel. Harshal has consistently been among the wickets over the last five years in the IPL. However, he failed to cement his spot in the T20I side.

Harshal Patel bagged 16 wickets from 13 games in IPL 2025, whereas Harshit Rana managed 15 scalps from 13 matches. Irfan reckoned that while the two pacers have similar stats when it came to bowling in the middle and death overs, Harshit's numbers are a touch better bowling in the powerplay with the new ball.

"Harshal Patel and Harshit Rana, if you compare, where he might have missed out, the numbers are very similar in the middle and the death overs in terms of economy. But when it comes to powerplay, Harshit Rana's numbers are slightly better. If the situation arises that they want to play Harshit Rana with the new ball and partner with Bumrah, they might have that thought process and this is where he (Harshal) misses out," he said, while replying to a Sportskeeda query in a special interaction organized by Sony Sports Network.

The former all-rounder reckoned that it was unfortunate for Harshal Patel to have missed out. However, he once again stressed that the ability to bowl with the new ball could have been the factor of difference in the selection process.

"It is very unfortunate for Harshal Patel because he is a guy who has performed consistently in the IPL. But to miss out, there is always going to be someone who will miss out. There is always going to be a criteria when it comes to selection and I am sure this selection between these two guys must have played the new ball bowling ability. And that is also marginal," he added.

Harshal has played 119 IPL games so far and has picked up 151 wickets at an average of 23.70 and an economy rate of 8.85. For India, he made his T20I debut in 2021. He has featured in 25 games and has 29 wickets at an average of 26.55 and an economy rate of 9.18. The pacer last played a T20I in 2023.

Notably, Harshit Rana is a part of India's 15-member squad for the 2025 Asia Cup.

Harshal Patel returns to Gujarat for 2025-26 domestic season

After over two years of being away from the Indian team, Harshal Patel is set to embark on a new journey. However, the set-up would be a familiar one. The 34-year-old is set to return to Gujarat for the upcoming 2025-26 domestic season.

He made his List-A debut for Gujarat in 2008-09. However, he moved to Haryana in 2010. 14 years later, he will return to his former domestic side. He played a massive role in Haryana's 2023-24 Vijay Hazare Trophy triumph, bagging 19 wickets from 10 matches.

Harshal Patel also credited his move to Haryana, which allowed him to continue pursuing his cricketing dream in India.

"If that move to Haryana as an 18-year-old hadn't worked out for me I would have probably moved to the USA and not played cricket in India," he was quoted as saying by ESPN Cricinfo.

The pacer is keen to stick to white-ball cricket but expressed that he would be open to opportunities in the longer format. Over the years, he has developed himself as a specialist in the shorter format.

As far as his domestic career is concerned, he has played 74 first-class, 72 List-A, and 212 T20s so far. He has grabbed 246, 105, and 260 wickets across each format, respectively.

