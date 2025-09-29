"Has been fabulous for India" - R Ashwin showers massive praise on Team India star after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final

Former India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin hailed Tilak Varma's ability to remain composed in high-pressure situations following his match-winning knock in the Asia Cup 2025 Final against Pakistan. The left-handed batter struck an unbeaten 69 off 53 deliveries and was adjudged player of the match at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, September 28.

Tilak Varma came into bat after India stumbled in the early phase of the run chase. The pressure on the youngster as the scoreboard worsened to 20-3 after four overs. He went on to anchor the run chase, initially stabilising proceedings with a much-needed 57-run partnership with Sanju Samson for the fourth wicket.

The batter then ramped up the gears with Shivam Dube at the other end to counter the rising required rate. With timely boundaries and composure intact, Tilak Varma remained unbeaten to send India over the line with two balls to spare.

Ashwin stated that Tilak Varma stepped up in an Indian middle-order devoid of the injured Hardik Pandya.

"Hardik Pandya was injured, but even without him, we put in a good performance. I was afraid that without him, the middle order might lack experience, and that could cost us the match, and that is why it is important to shed a lot of light on Tilak Varma," Ashwin said on his YouTube channel.

"When Tilak Varma first came onto the scene in the IPL, everyone thought he was a good player. We all know that he has the skill, but what made Tilak Varma stand out, was the composure that he had. He finishes while chasing and has been fabulous for India," he added.

Tilak Varma had stood up for India during their last Super 4 stage match against Sri Lanka as well. On that occasion, he chipped in with an unbeaten 49 off 34 deliveries to help India post a formidable first innings score of 202-5.

Ashwin noted how the youngster struggled to get going initially at the crease, but credited him for retaining his composure amid challenging circumstances.

"When Tilak Varma came out to bat in a tricky situation, it was difficult to face the new ball in the power play. He tried to play the backfoot punch, the drive, and the flick, but was not able to rotate the strike. But he read the pace of the wicket, stayed completely in a composed manner, and he played the shot of the day, in my opinion. Everyone will speak about his sixes off Haris Rauf, but he played a punch off Faheem Ashraf's bowling between cover and mid off, and after that, he was on a roll," Ashwin elaborated.

Tilak Varma largely played at a run-a-ball pace for the majority of the innings, given the match situation, before imploding during the lead-up to the death overs after surviving a major run-out scare.

"I just wanted to stay in the middle and finish the game" - Tilak Varma on his match-winning knock for India in Asia Cup 2025 Final

The young batter holds a stellar average of 71.23 while chasing in T20Is, and has remained unbeaten seven times in 13 such outings. He has cultivated a reputation as a budding finisher, especially after he played a similar knock to rescue India out of trouble in a run chase against England in Chennai earlier this year.

Tilak Varma credited Sanju Samson and Shivam Dube's supporting knocks and stated that he was prepared for any situation during the run chase.

"It was a bit pressure, I just wanted to stay in the middle and finish the game. They were bowling well with change of pace, wanted to do it for my country. It was fantastic knock by Sanju at that moment. Under pressure Dube helped us build the partnership. We have prepared for every situation, every level. I was prepared to bat at any order," Varma said during the post-match presentation.

Tilak Varma finished as the fourth-highest run-getter of the Asia Cup 2025, with 213 runs in six innings at an average of 71 and a strike rate of 131.48.

