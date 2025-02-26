Hashmatullah Shahidi bumps into umpire and tumbles while taking a run during AFG vs ENG 2025 Champions Trophy match [Watch]

Afghanistan skipper Hashmatullah Shahidi bumped into onfield umpire Rod Tucker and then tumbled on his way before completing a run in their match against England today, February 26. The match is being played at the Gadaffi Stadium in Lahore.

Ad

Hashmatullah Shahidi walked out to bat when his side was in trouble after losing early wickets. He joined opener Ibrahim Zadran in the middle and together, the pair managed to pull things back for the Afghans. The duo played their shorts and ensured that wickets did not fall until things settled in the middle a bit.

On the third delivery of the 23rd over, Shahidi hit the ball down to mid-on and looked to steal a quick single. The batter didn't notice Tucker stood in his way and bumped into him. He failed to hold onto his balance and tumbled on the ground but eventually managed to make it back to his end safely.

Ad

Trending

Take a look at the incident below:

Ad

Coming in at the fall of the third wicket, Hashmatullah Shahidi joined forces with Ibrahim Zadran, with the pair putting together 103 runs before the former was dismissed for 40 runs off 67 deliveries. His knock included three boundaries, with his dismissal bringing Azmatullah Omarzai in the middle.

Ibrahim Zadran leads Afghanistan's recovery in AFG vs ENG 2025 Champions Trophy match

Ibrahim Zadran celebrates after scoring his 100 - Source: Getty

Electing to bat first, Afghanistan were off to a terrible start where they lost three wickets inside the first powerplay for only 39 runs. Since then, Ibrahim Zadran has stepped up for the Afghans, scoring a hundred, and has been aided by Hashmatullah Shahidi (40 off 67) and Azmatullah Omarzai (41 off 31).

Zadran has been joined by Mohammad Nabi in the middle and the pair have scored 299/5 in 47 overs with three overs to go. They will want to put on a big total to ensure they have enough on the board to defend and beat England to stay alive in this contest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news