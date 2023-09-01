"Have to go Jasprit Bumrah at No.1" - Former Australian great names her first five picks of dream ODI XI

Former Australian legend Lisa Sthalekar revealed the first five players in her dream ODI XI for the upcoming ICC World Cup, starting October 5. Sthalekar is no stranger to World Cups, having tasted success twice in 2005 and 2013.

England come into the 2023 World Cup as the defending champions, having beaten New Zealand in a classic finale at Lord's in 2019.

Speaking to the ICC, the former Aussie skipper selected a pair of Indian superstars as her first two picks.

"I have to go Jasprit Bumrah at No.1. An opening bowler is very important as you need to pick up wickets early, but then also be able to bowl at the death when the players are going hard. He is someone that can be used in the middle overs as well, so is a handy bowler across all the three different phases," Lisa Sthalekar said.

Jasprit Bumrah boasts an impeccable ODI record, with 121 wickets in 72 games at an average of 24.30 and an economy rate of just 4.63 runs per over.

The pacer performed admirably in his lone 50-over World Cup in 2019, picking up 18 wickets in nine games at a stunning average of 20.61 and an economy rate under 4.50 runs per over.

Sthalekar chose modern great Virat Kohli as her first batter and second overall pick.

"From a batting point of view, I am going to go with Virat Kohli at No.2. On the big stage in front of his home crowd, he is someone you would bank on getting runs and lifting as it will probably be his last World Cup. A chance for him to say farewell and to also do India proud," she added.

Kohli's ODI records need no introduction, with almost 13,000 runs at an extraordinary average of 57.32 and a strike rate of 93.60.

The former Indian skipper is also second only to Sachin Tendulkar in ODI centuries and has a terrific World Cup average of 46.81 in 26 games.

Lisa Sthalekar selects two Pakistan stars in her third to fifth pick

The duo will be vital to Pakistan's chances in the World Cup.

Lisa Sthalekar went with Pakistan skipper and ICC World No.1 ranked ODI batter Babar Azam as the third pick of her Dream ODI XI for the 2023 World Cup.

The 28-year-old continues to pile on the runs in the 50-over format, with over 5,300 runs at an average of almost 60 and a strike rate of 89.39. He began the ongoing Asia Cup 2023 with a bang, scoring a breathtaking 151 against Nepal.

"I think he (Babar) will score a lot of runs (at the World Cup).The conditions and the way the 50-over format is played will suit him. He is the type of guy that likes to lead from the front as well and he is almost the glue to that Pakistan batting line-up," Sthalekar said.

"They have got explosive players around him and he can play his own style and just eke away at his runs and before you know it, he already has triple figures," she added.

The former Australian all-rounder chose another batter, Steve Smith, as her fourth pick. Smith played a vital role in Australia's 2015 World Cup triumph, scoring a half-century in the quarterfinal, a century in the semifinal, and another 50+ score in the final.

"He is someone who has adapted his style to all types of conditions. He is a good player of spin, which I think will be important in those middle overs and he will be able to control the innings from there," Sthalekar continued.

Lisa Sthalekar went with Pakistan left-arm seamer Shaheen Afridi to round off her top five.

"My last player will be left-arm quick from Pakistan, Shaheen Afridi. He is so damaging with the ball. What he can do with his pace and if he gets a bit of movement. Again, (he is) that type of bowler who can bowl at the death. T20 cricket has helped him and he will have a huge impact at the 50-over World Cup," Lisa Sthalekar concluded.

Afridi boasts a stellar ODI record in his young career, with 78 wickets in 40 games at an average of 23.08, including five 4-wicket and two 5-wicket hauls.

Despite playing in only half of Pakistan's games in the 2019 World Cup, Shaheen was sensational, picking up 16 wickets in five innings at a remarkable average of under 15.