"Having both of them can be a little difficult in the World Cup squad" - Wasim Jaffer on Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav

Former cricketer Wasim Jaffer feels that accommodating Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal in India's squad for the ICC ODI Cricket World Cup 2023 will be very difficult.

He reckoned that only one of the two wrist spinners will make the cut for the 50-over showpiece event. While Jaffer claimed that Kuldeep is ahead in the pecking order, the cricketer-turned-commentator suggested that Chahal also has a chance to push his case by performing well in the upcoming encounters.

Wasim Jaffer made these remarks during a discussion on ESPNcricinfo. He said:

"Kuldeep Yadav is a little bit ahead in the race, but I feel if Yuzvendra Chahal gets an opportunity, and if he does well in those opportunities, it could be him also. Having both of them can be a little difficult in the World Cup squad."

It is worth noting that Yuzvendra Chahal didn't get to feature in a single game during India's home ODI series against Australia earlier this year. It remains to be seen if he gets a go in the upcoming three-match ODI series against the West Indies.

Kuldeep Yadav, on the other hand, picked up four wickets from three games against Australia at an economy rate of 6.10.

Speaking about the bowling all-rounder's spot, Wasim Jaffer stated that he would choose Ravindra Jadeja over Axar Patel. Explaining his decision, he said:

"I think it will be Ravindra Jadeja, without a doubt, because he is a better bowler. His batting has gone up quite a bit in the last two years. He plays in the Test matches ahead of Ravichandran Ashwin because of his batting. And, sometimes Axar Patel doesn't finish his quota of overs when things go against him. I feel the experience also counts. Jadeja gives a lot more as a bowler, batter, and fielder compared to Axar."

The first ODI between India and the West Indies is slated to be played at the Kensington Oval in Bridgetown, Barbados, on Thursday, July 27.

"I feel he is a dark horse" - Wasim Jaffer on Umran Malik

Wasim Jaffer further stated that tearaway pacer Umran Malik also has a significant chance of carving a niche for himself in India's ODI team by making a mark against the West Indies.

He stated that the 23-year-old fast bowler will be an asset for the Men in Blue, given his ability to provide breakthroughs in the middle overs, adding

"He (Wasim Jaffer) has to bowl well, and he has to bowl fast. I feel he is a dark horse. This format actually suits him because he can bowl longer spells, and he picks up wickets in the middle overs, that's where that extra pace will come in handy."

Umran Malik has performed decently in the 50-over format so far, bagging 13 wickets from eight outings at an economy rate of 6.45.