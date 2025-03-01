"He is also a friend, philosopher, and guide for many players" - Former India coach on Rohit Sharma's crucial role in Indian youngsters' success

Former India coach Lalchand Rajput recently reserved high praise for Rohit Sharma. He opined that the current Test and ODI skipper has been instrumental in the growth of Indian youngsters.

Rajput suggested that Sharma keeps the dressing room atmosphere light and doesn't put extra pressure on the up-and-coming players. He reckoned that the approach played a big role in the Men in Blue's 2024 T20 World Cup triumph.

Speaking at the launch of the book Life Lessons from Cricket, Rajput was quoted as saying by News 18:

"As a captain, he is the best so far with young players. He keeps the dressing room very, very happy. Because he allows the batsmen to perform well and doesn’t put any pressure, and he is a jolly mood fellow. He keeps the mood very light, and that is what you saw in West Indies when India won the T20 World Cup."

Rajput also backed Sharma to lead India to another ICC title by emerging victorious at the ongoing 2025 Champions Trophy. Hailing the veteran batter as a friend, philosopher and guide to the youngsters, the 63-year-old added:

"Apart from the captain, he is also a friend, philosopher, and guide for many players. So, I think this CT will be another feather in his cap. And the way India has played so far, I do believe that there is another global trophy India can win."

It is worth mentioning that Lalchand Rajput was India's coach during India's successful 2007 T20 World Cup campaign. Rohit Sharma was part of the squad and scored 88 runs across three innings, which included a quick-fire 30*-run knock in 16 balls during the final against Pakistan.

Rohit Sharma and Co. will take on New Zealand in their final group match of 2025 Champions Trophy

India kicked off their 2025 Champions Trophy campaign with a six-wicket victory over Bangladesh. They followed it up with another top-notch performance against arch-rivals Pakistan, beating them by six wickets.

The Rohit Sharma-led side have qualified for the semifinals with one match to go. They will take on New Zealand in their final group-stage match. The game will be played at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday, March 2.

While both teams have booked berths in the semifinals, the winner of the clash will finish as the table-toppers of Group A.

