"He has arrived at the international level!" - Fans rave about Tim David's incredible fifty in 1st T20I against South Africa 

Australian batter Tim David scored a quick-fire fifty during the first T20I against South Africa at Kingsmead, Durban on Wednesday, August 30. The big-hitter scored 64 runs off just 28 deliveries, which included seven fours and four sixes at a strike rate of 228.57.

David came into bat when Australia were persisting with their ultra-aggressive approach but were struggling to find the balance as they kept losing wickets. After eight overs, the Men in Yellow were placed at 77-4 and were in dire need of a partnership in the middle overs.

David played his role to perfection with skipper Mitchell Marsh well-settled at the other end. He began cautiously, scoring only nine runs off his first nine deliveries, before changing gears. The right-handed batter scored three sixes in the space of eight deliveries after the 11th over to assert his dominance.

The 27-year-old brought up his second fifty for Australia off just 24 deliveries. However, David could not stretch his innings into the death overs after a mishit and a splendid grab by Temba Bavuma ended his stay at the crease.

Fans praised Tim David for his impact and the brute nature of his knock. Here are some of the reactions on Twitter:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Australia post 226-6 in their 20 overs following Marsh and David's heroics

Mitchell Marsh's reign as T20I captain has gotten off to a flying start, at least with the bat. The visitors continued their ruthless approach even after David's dismissal to end with 226-6 in 20 overs.

Newly appointed skipper Marsh top scored with an unbeaten 92 off 49 deliveries, while a cameo towards the end from Aaron Hardie also helped things to a great extent.

Shedding importance on the 97-run partnership between him and Mitchell Marsh for the fifth wicket, Tim David said during the mid-innings break:

"We were hamstrung by the loss of wickets during the middle phase, but I strung a good partnership with Mitch and we finished with a good score. The pitch is playing well, but it's a bit two-paced, confident that we'll be able to defend this score."

The new-look Australian bowling attack features debutants Spencer Johnson and Tanveer Sangha, who came in as a last-minute change due to Adam Zampa's illness.

Will South Africa be able to chase down this huge target to take a 1-0 lead in the three-match series? Let us know what you think.