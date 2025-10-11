"He doesn't bowl that" - Sanjay Bangar on Ravindra Jadeja's spell in IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test

Former India player Sanjay Bangar has noted that Ravindra Jadeja should try to bowl more deliveries like the one he delivered to dismiss Tagenarine Chanderpaul in the second Test against the West Indies. He highlighted that the left-arm spinner rarely challenges a left-handed batter's outside edge.

Jadeja registered figures of 3/37 in 14 overs as the West Indies ended Day 2 (Saturday, October 11) in Delhi at 140/4 in their first innings. India had declared their first innings at 518/5 earlier in the day.

During a discussion on Star Sports, Bangar was asked about his thoughts on Jadeja's spell on Day 2 of the Delhi Test.

"I feel he should try to bowl more balls like the one with which he dismissed Chanderpaul because he doesn't bowl that. If he starts challenging the outside edge as well, you can challenge both edges. We have spoken to him many times about this, that he should bowl around the wicket a little as well," he responded.

The former India batting coach opined that Jadeja needs to vary his line to be more effective against left-handed batters while bowling from over the wicket.

"However, if you have to bowl from over the wicket, bowl from a little closer to the stumps, so that the ball falls on the firm surface, and then goes straight from there. He attempts to always hit the rough from over the wicket. If he mixes it up, I feel you will find the wickets column increasing fast," Bangar observed.

Ravindra Jadeja had Tagenarine Chanderpaul caught by KL Rahul at slip for a 67-ball 34. John Campbell (10 off 25) and Roston Chase (0 off 7) were his other two victims on Day 2 of the Delhi Test.

"In Test cricket, you get success many times if you have the ability to bowl at one spot" - Aakash Chopra lauds Ravindra Jadeja's spell in IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test

Ravindra Jadeja has picked up 337 wickets at an average of 24.95 in 87 Tests. [P/C: BCCI]

In the same discussion, former India opener Aakash Chopra attributed Ravindra Jadeja's success in Test cricket to his accuracy.

"Today's day was in the captain and vice-captain's name. He bowls at one spot. That is this bowler's huge strength, and in Test cricket, you get success many times if you have the ability to bowl at one spot," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that the 36-year-old makes the most of even slightly spin-friendly pitches.

"Two things are almost guaranteed with Jadeja. One is that the over will finish in one-and-a-half minutes, and secondly, he will bowl at the same spot repeatedly. He is neither going to give you too many balls to cut or pull nor will he bowl balls under the bat that can be driven. If there is even slight help on the pitch, he definitely extracts it," Chopra observed.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra pointed out that Tagenarine Chanderpaul's dismissal shows the importance of mindset. He highlighted that the West Indian opener struck Ravindra Jadeja for a six when he adopted an aggressive approach, but was caught at slip when he played a similar delivery cautiously.

