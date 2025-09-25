“He can’t keep changing his batting position” - Kris Srikkanth’s strong criticism of Indian star after IND vs BAN Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match

Former Indian opener Kris Srikkanth criticized skipper Suryakumar Yadav for constantly changing his batting position after the 2025 Asia Cup Super Four game against Bangladesh. The 35-year-old has been in dismal form in T20Is over the last 12 months, averaging 17.30 in 17 games with a lone half-century.

Surya has struggled in the ongoing Asia Cup, barring a well-paced 47* in the group stage outing against Pakistan. His last two innings have yielded only five runs in 14 deliveries.

The Indian captain has alternated between No. 3 and 4 in the batting order regularly over the past year, resulting in his woeful run.

Talking about Suryakumar Yadav's worrying form, Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel (5:05):

"He has to focus and take his time. He can't keep changing his batting position. He has to have a fixed number. If it's No. 3, it should be No. 3 all the time. For him to get back to form is extremely crucial with the T20 World Cup around the corner. Surya will be in the team and captain the team anytime. But his form is extremely worrying. Not only for those on the outside or the team but he himself will be worried."

The former Indian captain added:

"He himself will look at how he hasn't scored at all in the last while. He was a bit unfortunate today to get out the way he did. I feel he is focusing too much on his captaincy to the detriment of his batting. He shouldn't be doing that. He should be focusing on his batting. Captaincy will come to him automatically as he is a good captain."

Despite another failure from Surya, India had no trouble defeating Bangladesh by 41 runs to book their place in the Asia Cup 2025 final.

"He shouldn't bowl a third over in the power play" - Kris Srikkanth on Jasprit Bumrah

Kris Srikkanth believes ace pacer Jasprit Bumrah should not bowl three overs in the power play, as has been the case in the ongoing Asia Cup. Despite playing Bumrah as the lone specialist pacer, with Hardik Pandya as the second seamer, India have opted to bowl the former for three overs inside the powerplay.

Yet, the strategy hasn't backfired during the tournament, with India winning all five of their games.

"I don't understand this strategy. He shouldn't bowl a third over in the power play. He should bowl two in the power play followed by one in maybe the 12th over and one at the death or two at the death after the powerplay. They are able to try all this because of the other sides being below average," said Srikkanth (via the aforementioned source).

India will play Sri Lanka in an inconsequential final Super Four match on Friday, September 26. The Men in Blue will take on one of Bangladesh or Pakistan in the summit clash in Dubai on Sunday, September 28.

