"He definitely has the intelligence and credentials" - Parthiv Patel on Jasprit Bumrah's captaincy

Former Indian cricketer Parthiv Patel believes Jasprit Bumrah does have what it takes to be the heir to Rohit Sharma as India's future captain.

The 37-year-old recently recalled how a young Bumrah made his debut for Gujarat when he was the captain. Patel was highly impressed with the way Bumrah used to plan his wickets and that was enough for the-then Gujarat captain to understand that the pacer had a great cricketing brain.

India lost the one-off Test against England when Jasprit Bumrah led the team last month. However, in a video on his YouTube channel, Parthiv Patel explained why he felt Bumrah could be India's future full-time captain:

"Jasprit Bumrah made his debut for Gujarat under my captaincy. So I had the opportunity to interact with him a number of times about how he wanted to set up a batter to take his wicket. That spoke volumes about how intelligent he is in taking cricketing decisions. Although India lost the Test under his captaincy, he definitely has the intelligence and credentials to be looked at as the future India captain."

Parthiv Patel names front-runners for India's future captaincy

Parthiv Patel believes that the three main players who are auditioning to become India's next full-time captain are Hardik Pandya, Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul. Hardik has already won the IPL with the Gujarat Titans in their inaugural season this year.

As far as Pant and Rahul are concerned, Patel feels they will only get better as they captain more games in the IPL. On this, the former wicketkeeper stated:

"Rishabh Pant and KL Rahul have both been a 'work in progress' as captains. With every passing game, their captaincy is improving and they, along with Hardik, are the three contenders I feel who will replace Rohit Sharma as India's next captain."

