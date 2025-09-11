"He could develop into a proper all-rounder" - Former India spinner’s massive statement on Shivam Dube following IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 game

Former India spinner Amit Mishra has heaped praise on Shivam Dube following his impressive performance in the Asia Cup 2025 clash against the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The contest took place on Wednesday, September 10, in Dubai.
Put in to bat, UAE were bundled out for just 57 in 13.1 overs, with Dube shining with career-best figures of 3/4 in two overs. In reply, India cruised to a dominant nine-wicket victory with 93 balls to spare.
On Thursday, September 11, in a video shared on his YouTube channel, Amit Mishra lauded Dube’s spell and suggested that India should give him two to three overs in every game and continue to back him. He said:
“Shivam Dube is a very good talent we have. Everyone knows he bats well, but even with the ball, yesterday he took three wickets. I feel that must have given him a big morale boost and a lot of confidence. I would like the Indian team to give him at least two or three overs whenever he gets a chance, because he could develop into a proper all-rounder for us, someone who can chip in with a couple of overs while also contributing with the bat.”
“We all know about his batting, and the fact that he is a left-hander adds another valuable option. So, in the coming time, he can become a fine all-rounder if we continue to back him. But yes, the most important thing is that he has to work a lot on his bowling, his pace, swing, length, control, and variations. Only then will he become a complete all-rounder for Team India, stay ahead in competition, and remain a reliable option for the side,” he added.
Shivam Dube has represented India in 36 T20Is, scoring 531 runs and picking up 16 wickets.
“What I liked most about him was his wicket-taking mindset” - Amit Mishra lauds Kuldeep Yadav for game-changing spell
In the same video, Amit Mishra also praised Player of the Match Kuldeep Yadav, who delivered impressive figures of 4/7 in 2.1 overs, saying:
“The way he (Kuldeep Yadav) bowled yesterday, taking four wickets, it was a fantastic match for him. He bowled with good line and length and smart variations. What I liked most about him was his wicket-taking mindset, which is very important for any spinner. A lot depends on how you think as a bowler.”
“Of course, you need to make small adjustments depending on the situation, especially in T20 matches, where you have to adapt your bowling according to the conditions. But his mindset and variations were excellent, and that’s why he picked up four wickets yesterday and had a really great game,” he added.
Kuldeep Yadav has played 41 T20Is, picking up 73 wickets, including two five-wicket hauls.
