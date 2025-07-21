"He should have dived" - CSK legend's brutal criticism of Rishabh Pant ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Former Team India and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) star Suresh Raina recently commented on Rishabh Pant's run-out during India's first innings of their 22-run defeat to England at Lord's. With the victory, the English side claimed a 2-1 lead in the five-match Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy Test series.

Pant was dismissed after an impressive 74-run knock from 112 deliveries in the innings. Raina opined that the wicketkeeper-batter should have dived to save his wicket. Suggesting that the stumper should not have underestimated Ben Stokes' fielding, the 38-year-old said in an interview with Sports Tak (from 1:40):

"Rishabh Pant's run-out in the first innings, I think he should have dived. You cannot underestimate Ben Stokes, the way he picked up the ball and threw after turning (was brilliant). He should have dived. It was a big turning point."

Meanwhile, Pant has been among India's top batting performers on the England tour. The southpaw is currently the second-highest run-scorer of the series, having amassed 625 runs across six innings at an average of 70.83.

He sustained a finger injury while keeping during the first innings at Lord's. Despite the pain, he produced a valiant effort with the bat, playing a crucial knock. However, his run-out proved to be a huge turning point, significantly affecting India's chance of claiming a lead.

"He is the backbone of this team" - Suresh Raina's high praise for Rishabh Pant amid ENG vs IND 2025 series

Suresh Raina seemed mighty impressed by Rishabh Pant's batting exploits in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. He hailed the Team India Test vice-captain as the "backbone" of the side.

He pointed out that Pant has backed his attacking approach in the series, putting the opposition under constant pressure. Speaking in the same interview, the 2011 World Cup-winner said (from 7:08):

"He is the backbone of this team. The style in which he has been batting and how he puts batters in a dilemma by talking from behind the wickets has been very good. About his batting, he doesn't play a lot of dot balls, and the run rate usually is around 6 or 7. When a batter like Rishabh Pant comes to the crease, you will see a lot of fielders at the boundary."

The fourth Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy will be played at Emirates Old Trafford, Manchester, from July 23 to 27.

