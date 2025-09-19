"He is my guru" - Oman wicket-keeper Vinayak Shukla's massive statement on Indian legend ahead of IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 match

Oman wicket-keeper batter Vinayak Shukla has said that former India captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is his guru and he is inspired by him. He added that the manner in which the 44-year-old finished matches in his heyday was unmatched and hoped to meet him some day.

Shukla left India to play in Oman in November 2021 after not getting enough chances to play for Uttar Pradesh in domestic cricket. He told The Times of India:

“As a wicketkeeper-batsman [batter], my inspiration has always been Mahendra Singh Dhoni - the way he finishes games and leads the team is unmatched. He is my guru. I never met him but want to meet him”.

“It was a very difficult decision. I left Indian cricket in November 2021 and moved to Oman to pursue my dreams. I work as a Data Operator at National Metal Cans. Back in Kanpur, I started playing at local clubs like the PAC Cricket Ground, and then moved around different cities."

"But the problem was, I just wasn’t getting the opportunity to represent the state. I spoke to some seniors, and then went to one of my coaches, Prakash Palande sir. He gave me an opportunity to go to Muscat. He told me I’d have to stay there for around two years, and if I performed well, I could get a chance to represent the country after about three years.”

Vinayak Shukla hopes to meet Kuldeep Yadav during India vs Oman Asia Cup 2025 match

When Vinayak Shukla comes up against India in the Asia Cup 2025 match on Friday, September 19, he will face up to a familiar foe in the form of Kuldeep Yadav. He said that he had played club cricket against the 30-year-old in Kanpur and cherishes the memories from those days. Shukla said:

“I’ve played with Kuldeep Yadav back in India, so I hope we’ll meet soon. It’s a great opportunity for me and my team to play against sides like Pakistan and India. We grew up watching these players on TV all the time. I’m pretty nervous, but excited as well. I remember playing matches with Kuldeep bhai in Kanpur."

"He was with Rovers Club and I played for PSE. We had many friendly games together. Once he bowled to me and I hit him for four, and he said, ‘Oh, pretty good shot!’ There are some fond memories, and I’ll always cherish those”.

Kuldeep Yadav is currently the second highest wicket-taker of Asia Cup 2025. The left-arm wristspinner has taken seven wickets in two matches at an average of 3.57.

