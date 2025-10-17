“He is high octane, he’s a Ferrari” - Matthew Hayden’s massive praise for Indian star ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Oct 17, 2025 11:28 IST
South Africa v Australia - ICC World Test Championship Final 2025: Day Two - Source: Getty
Matthew Hayden had high praise for one of India's all-time greats [Credit: Getty]

Former Australian opener Matthew Hayden praised ace batter Virat Kohli for his incredible energy levels, which make the upcoming ODI series a blockbuster event. The 36-year-old will play his first match for India since the 2025 Champions Trophy in March in the three-match ODI series down under.

Kohli has walked away from the Test and T20I formats over the past year and is active only in the ODI format for Team India. The champion batter has historically attracted massive attention on Australian soil through his phenomenal performances down under.

Talking about Kohli's return to Indian colors for the upcoming Australian tour, Hayden said on All Over Bar The Cricket YouTube channel (51:39):

"Virat is high octane, he's a Ferrari. He's full noise, he'll be gesturing to the crowd. You'll have Jiostar that'll be focusing on everything he does on the cricket field. And everything is so big that it's hard not to polarize your views on it because he's so bloody good."
Hayden added:

"He has played 302 matches and got 14,000 runs and what about this average in One-day cricket, it's unbelievable. His key is that he is a gold star with his fitness and preparation. In my head, I've got him focusing on 2027 ( World Cup). He wants to be a part of that."

Kohli is among the most accomplished ODI batters with the third-most runs and the most centuries with 14,181 and 51, respectively.

"He's kind of like the Rolls-Royce" - Matthew Hayden on Rohit Sharma

Matthew Hayden believes the presence of Rohit Sharma is as valuable as Virat Kohli's to the Indian side, thanks to the former's more easy-going nature. Like Kohli, Rohit has also retired from Test cricket and T20Is, and remains active only in the ODI format.

The 38-year-old recently got replaced by Shubman Gill as India's ODI captain ahead of the Australian series.

"Rohit Sharma is cut off a different cloth. Like he's Mr. Easy going, he's kind of like the Rolls-Royce, a bit like Mark Waugh. You put him up on a hoist and off he goes. He's always going to have a tummy banana. He's just an easy-going character. And they are a better side with him in it too," said Hayden (via the aforementioned source).

Rohit is the 10th leading run-scorer in ODI history with 11,168 runs, including a record three double centuries. He also led India to the Champions Trophy title in Dubai earlier this year in his final captaincy assignment.

About the author
Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh Ravichandran

Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year.

Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.

He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.

He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series.

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
bell-icon Manage notifications