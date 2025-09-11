"He hits like he is slapping someone" - Ajay Jadeja lauds star batter's knock in IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 clash

Former India player Ajay Jadeja has lauded Abhishek Sharma for playing a blazing knock in the Men in Blue's Asia Cup 2025 clash against the United Arab Emirates (UAE). He compared the left-handed opener's strokes to a slap.

India bowled the UAE out for 57 in their Asia Cup 2025 Group A opener in Dubai on Wednesday, September 10. Abhishek then smashed 30 runs off 16 deliveries as the defending champions achieved the target with nine wickets and 15.3 overs to spare.

During a discussion on Sony Sports, Jadeja praised Abhishek for not showing any mercy on the bowler while hitting the first ball of the Indian innings for a six.

"He hits like he is slapping someone. People might be thinking that the Indian batting might be about to start now, but they have finished the match in 4.3 overs, and this was the first ball. He does not show any dignity," he said.

The former India captain noted that the youngster, unlike most batters, is more prolific on the off-side.

"He has his own style. The entire world hits on the on-side when they hit fours and sixes. It's not that he doesn't hit on the on-side, but he favors the off-side. All coaches teach you to bowl on or outside the off-stump, and he plays the fastest there," Jadeja observed.

Abhishek Sharma struck two fours and three sixes during his 30-run knock. He smoked Haider Ali for a six over long-off to start his innings.

"They have been able to live that dream" - Ajay Jadeja on Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill's partnership in IND vs UAE Asia Cup 2025 clash

Shubman Gill was Abhishek Sharma's opening partner in Wednesday's game. [P/C: Getty]

In the same discussion, Ajay Jadeja noted that Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill would have lived their childhood dream with their opening partnership in India's Asia Cup 2025 clash against the UAE.

"I was thinking about these two friends. While growing up, you are a hooligan in your city when you are playing for your club, you beat a school team like that, and they have done that at the international level, even if it's the UAE. They have been able to live that dream, that they would finish games like this when they would bat together for India," he said.

The cricketer-turned-commentator opined that Wednesday's game will be etched in the duo's memory forever.

"I am sure both of them would have dreamt about this. Both of them have grown up together. I think they will play a lot of cricket, but this match will definitely be memorable for them, as they chased down the score before the powerplay got over," Jadeja reasoned.

Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill (20* off 9) stitched together a 48-run opening partnership in just 3.5 overs. The latter took India over the line in Suryakumar Yadav's (7* off 2) company after Abhishek was dismissed.

