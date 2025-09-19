"He is just taking the spot of a deserving player like Jaiswal" - Fans slam Shubman Gill for single-digit score in IND vs OMA Asia Cup 2025 clash

Team India opener Shubman Gill failed with the bat once again in the side's final Group A clash of the 2025 Asia Cup against Oman in Abu Dhabi on September 19. There was much discussion when the 26-year-old was included in India's squad for the continental tournament, considering his absence from the T20I setup for a year.

Ad

Furthermore, Gill replaced Sanju Samson as Abhishek Sharma's opening partner in the ongoing Asia Cup despite Samson scoring three centuries over the past 12 months. Unfortunately, the Indian vice-captain hasn't capitalized on his opportunities thus far in the competition. After finishing unbeaten on 20 in India's tournament opener against the UAE, Gill was dismissed for just 10 against Pakistan.

Things have gone from bad to worse in the ongoing Oman clash as the right-hander was cleaned up by an inswinging delivery from Shah Faisal for an eight-ball five. Gill's average in T20Is has now dropped to an underwhelming 29.19 with a strike rate of under 140 in 24 games.

Ad

Trending

Fans on X were irate with Gill's second consecutive failure, especially against the lowly-ranked Oman, and reacted as follows:

. @kadaipaneer_ I don’t know what Shubman Gill is doing in the squad. He is just taking the spot of deserving player like yashasvi jaiswal.

Ad

Prad Mish @MishPrad24535 @CricCrazyJohns Gill is India’s babar azam in T20

Ad

Tide Bhai @Public_Voice0 Shubman Gill has batted like a club-level batsman against an Oman club-level bowler. There is still time for the BCCI to reconsider Shubman Gill's T20 future. #AsiaCup #Shubmangill

Ad

Fans continued slamming Gill for his early dismissal, with one saying:

"This is what happens when you disturb the whole combination just to fit a guy who is not a deserving candidate. Shubman Gill badly flopped in this asia cup so far."

"No matter how much Shubman Gill invest in PR but he stands nowhere near as an all format batter in front of Yashasvi Jaiswal. Nowhere!!," posted a fan.

Ad

"Gill really thought he will score century against oman playing all the 90% of the delivery but got choked," a fan said.

Team India off to an excellent start despite Shubman Gill's early dismissal

Shubman Gill's early dismissal had no impact on Team India's progress after winning the toss and batting first against Oman. The Men in Blue have already qualified for the Super Fours after comprehensive victories over the UAE and Pakistan.

Ad

Abhishek Sharma has continued his incredible form, smashing boundaries at will to reach 38 off 14 deliveries. Meanwhile, Sanju Samson has come up the order at No. 3 and scored 25* off 20 balls.

The duo has added 66 in just 33 deliveries to propel India to an electrifying 72/1 in seven overs.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Venkatesh Ravichandran Venkatesh has been writing cricket news, listicle and feature articles for Sportskeeda for over a year. He loves cricket because of the diversity of the playing fields and its unparalleled nuances, which no other sport presents. He also enjoys the analytical and quantitative side of the sport, which originates from his MBA degree and 10 years of experience in the IT industry in companies like Infosys, Atos and TCS.



Venkatesh ensures proper research from reliable sources and social media trends to gather information, and adds his own dash of creativity to create insightful content.



He started watching cricket in the late 1990s, having been impressed with South Africa and New Zealand’s gentleman-like attitude. Domestically, he supports the Chennai Super Kings for their ability to bring the best out of their players owing to a friendly and conducive team environment.



He admires three cricketers the most – Brian Lara for his batting style, AB de Villiers for changing the paradigm of batting and MS Dhoni for his unique cerebral approach to field placings and batting. Along with cricket, Venkatesh also enjoys watching and playing tennis and basketball. In his free time, he finds pleasure in singing and watching movies and web series. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news