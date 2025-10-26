"He shouldn't keep changing things hastily" - Kris Srikkanth's huge remark on Gautam Gambhir after AUS vs IND 2025 3rd ODI

By Venkatesh Ravichandran
Modified Oct 26, 2025 10:44 IST
England &amp; India Net Sessions - Source: Getty
Team India has been a mixed bag in terms of results under Gautam Gambhir [Credit: Getty]

Former Indian opener Kris Srikkanth urged head coach Gautam Gambhir not to make too many changes in a hurry after the ODI series defeat to Australia. Team India has been inconsistent since Gambhir took over as head coach in the middle of last year.

They have achieved incredible success in T20Is, winning 20 out of their 22 matches under him. However, it has been a mixed bag in the other two formats since Gambhir took over.

Despite the highs of the Champions Trophy triumph and the drawn Test series in England, the Asian side has also lost two bilateral series to Sri Lanka and Australia in ODIs and suffered Test series defeats to New Zealand and Australia.

Talking about Gautam Gambhir's coaching tenure thus far, Srikkanth said on his YouTube channel (24:53):

"India have been at the two extremes under Gambhir. The results have been either deadly or extremely horrible. That's why he shouldn't keep changing things hastily. It's important to keep the right combination. India luckily escaped in England without especially Virat Kohli and also Rohit Sharma. Of course, we did brilliantly in England overall, especially Shubman Gill and the bowlers."
India has also seen several Test retirements and captaincy changes in Tests and ODIs since Gambhir took over as head coach.

"He does look to be under pressure" - Kris Srikkanth on Shubman Gill's dip in form in white-ball cricket

Kris Srikkanth believes skipper Shubman Gill is putting too much pressure on himself, resulting in his string of low scores in recent white-ball games. The youngster has gone 14 consecutive white-ball matches without a half-century since his century against Bangladesh in India's 2025 Champions Trophy opener.

"After performing in England, probably he is also putting pressure on himself. He shouldn't do that and just play his game. He actually played well today but just got a superb delivery from Hazlewood. More than Shubman Gill getting himself out, it was a wicket-taking delivery that got him. But he does look to be under pressure, just observing his body language because he has replaced Rohit Sharma as the captain, while also opening alongside him," said Srikkanth (via the aforementioned source).
He continued:

"And on the other side, everyone is asking why Yashasvi Jaiswal isn't playing. All that adds to his pressure. But he'll get over it as he's a fantastic player. He should just play his normal game because he's getting his strides and shots right. He's just getting out, that's the only thing. So once he produces a couple of big knocks at home against South Africa, he'll be set again."

Despite the sub-par white-ball form, Gill has been in brilliant touch in Tests since taking over as captain in England.

Edited by Venkatesh Ravichandran
