"He knows to play in one way only" - Former coach on Virat Kohli's potential approach in AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI

Former India coach Abhishek Nayar has opined that Virat Kohli will continue to have a passionate and aggressive approach in the second ODI against Australia. He noted that the modern batting great would meditate and try to get into his zone ahead of the game.

The second ODI of the three-match series between India and Australia will be played in Adelaide on Thursday, October 23. Kohli was dismissed for an eight-ball duck in the visitors' seven-wicket loss via the DLS method in the series opener in Perth on Sunday, October 19.

During an interaction on the Star Sports show 'Game Plan,' Nayar was asked about Kohli's potential approach in the second ODI against Australia.

"Whatever time I have spent with him, he knows to play in one way only, with passion and aggression. He will back himself. There will be a lot of discussions about him playing deliveries outside the off-stump. He will go back and visualize. He will meditate and come into his zone," he responded.

The former India all-rounder added that the ace batter will concentrate on the process and not on the result.

"He will try to get back the thought process of the old vintage Virat Kohli. He will try to get that mindset. He will try to play with freedom. The result is not in your hands. He will pay attention to the process. Whatever he has been known for, he will try to bring that Virat to the ground," Nayar elaborated.

Virat Kohli has amassed 1,327 runs at an average of 49.14 in 30 ODI innings in Australia. He has scored 244 runs, including two centuries, at an average of 61.00 in four ODI innings in Adelaide.

I would want him to win" - Abhishek Nayar on Virat Kohli's potential battle with Starc and Hazlewood in AUS vs IND 2025 2nd ODI

Virat Kohli was dismissed by Mitchell Starc in the first ODI against Australia. [P/C: Getty]

In the same interaction, Abhishek Nayar was asked whether he sees Virat Kohli winning his potential battle with Mitchell Starc and Josh Hazlewood in the second ODI.

"I would want him to win, but I always believe that you don't prepare for failure but for success. Whomever you ask, they will say that when Virat comes, the attempt will be to bowl back of the length outside off-stump, with short balls in between. Virat and the opposition know that," he replied.

The cricketer-turned-commentator added that an excellent start from Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill can help Kohli's cause.

"It's about execution and handling pressure. It's about the start you get. If Virat comes to bat after Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have scored 70 runs in the first 10 overs, the case is different. If he comes at the start, the case is different," Nayar observed.

To conclude, Abhishek Nayar noted that Virat Kohli's preparation, game plan, and thought process will be for every situation. He added that a lot will depend on the 36-year-old's mindset on that day.

