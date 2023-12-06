"He loves to keep proving" - S Sreesanth picks Virat Kohli as X-factor for India in upcoming South Africa Tests 

Former Indian pacer S Sreesanth picked superstar batter Virat Kohli as the X-factor for India in their upcoming two-Test series in South Africa, starting December 26.

While the champion batter rests for the white-ball leg that precedes the Tests, he will return for the red-ball games at Centurion and Cape Town. It is well-documented that Team India has never won a Test series in South Africa in eight tries.

Speaking to the Firstpost, Sreesanth mentioned that Kohli's drive to pursue excellence and the pride he takes in his performances make him the key player for India in the Test series against South Africa.

"Virat loves to keep proving, rather than to anybody but to himself. I think he’s that cricketer who actually plays with that pride and he takes that pride in a very good way, not in an egoistic way. So pride for me, and for Virat also I’m sure it’s like personal responsibility in delivering excellence. So, I will go with Virat and KL Rahul," said Sreesanth.

Kohli boasts a sensational Test record in South Africa despite the pitches often being bowler-friendly. The 35-year-old has scored 719 runs in seven games (14 innings) at an average of 51.35, with two centuries and three half-centuries.

Sreesanth's selection of KL Rahul as the other x-factor could be puzzling for some, considering his mediocre record in Tests in South Africa. Rahul averages just over 25 in five red-ball games (10 innings) in the Rainbow Nation, with only a century and half-century to show for his efforts.

"It will be like winning the World Cup" - S Sreesanth ahead of India's tour of South Africa

India missed a golden opportunity in 2021/22.

Sreesanth went all the way in equating winning a Test series in South Africa to triumphing in a World Cup. However, he added that this could be Team India's best chance of winning a test series in the African country to date.

The Proteas led the head-to-head against India at home 12-4 in Tests since their reinstatement in 1991.

"I think this is the best opportunity. Since the time South Africa came back into the international scene, this time we do have a great opportunity and a great chance to win a series there which is like a dream come true," said Sreesanth.

"I would love to see India winning the Test series. It will be like winning the World Cup because winning against South Africa in South Africa is not going to be easy but as the ad says, ‘Mazaa ayeega’," he added.

Sreesanth was part of two of India's closest series in South Africa in 2006/07 and 2010/11, with 1-2 and 1-1 being the results. The pacer performed admirably in Tests on South African soil, picking up 27 wickets in six matches (11 innings) at an average of 28.55 with two five-wicket hauls.