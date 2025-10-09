"He has to make it count" - Aakash Chopra on importance of IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test for Team India star

Former India player Aakash Chopra has highlighted the significance of the second Test against the West Indies for Sai Sudharsan. He noted that the youngster might get only one inning in the game and needs to make it count.

The second Test between India and the West Indies will be played in Delhi from Friday, October 10, onwards. Sudharsan managed only seven runs in his only inning in the hosts' innings-and-140-runs win in the first Test in Ahmedabad last week.

In a video shared on his YouTube channel 'Aakash Chopra,' the former India opener opined that Sudharsan needs to be among the runs in potentially the only inning he might get in the second Test against the Windies.

"For whom will this be a very important game? I would say for Sai Sudharsan. I am not saying Sai Sudharsan is about to be dropped. He won't be. He is unfortunate that when you are playing at home, especially when the West Indies are in front of you, only two innings come in two matches. He might get only one inning here also," Chopra said (4:00).

"If that's the case, it is a bit of a travesty that you aren't getting enough chances, although two Tests will pass quickly. So this is a very important Test series for Sai Sudharsan. One match has passed, in which he got one inning. Only one inning might come here too, but he has to make it count so that there is less pressure on him against South Africa," he added.

Aakash Chopra pointed out that the two Tests against South Africa would likely be more competitive and that Sai Sudharsan would want to head into that series with a lot of confidence. While highlighting that Sudharsan isn't part of India's white-ball teams, he added that the road ahead will become clear if the Tamil Nadu batter scores runs in Delhi.

"A little better fight" - Aakash Chopra on expectations from West Indies in IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test

The West Indies aggregated 308 runs across their two innings in the Ahmedabad Test. [P/C: BCCI]

In the same video, Aakash Chopra noted that he expects more fight, especially with the bat, from the West Indies in the second Test.

"What can be expected from the West Indies? A little better fight. Since the pitch is good, apply yourself a little more. Convert your hope into belief. They will have to score runs. They will have to bat a little longer," he said (4:50).

However, the cricketer-turned-commentator added that he doesn't expect a much better performance from the Windies bowlers, although he acknowledged that the conditions in Delhi might favor their seamers a little more.

"I am not expecting too much from bowling. You got only five players out on a slightly helpful pitch, and we scored so many runs. What will happen if the pitch is slightly flatter here? There might be a little more help for fast bowling. So Jayden Seales, Justin Greaves and Johann Layne might ask a few tough questions, although the catches won't carry till slip," Chopra elaborated.

To conclude, Aakash Chopra urged India to bat first if they win the toss. He opined that the match should finish within four days, highlighting that Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir's birthday is on October 14, the fifth day of the game.

