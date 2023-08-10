“He is so mature” – Rohit Sharma lauds Tilak Varma for dream start to his international career

India captain Rohit Sharma has hailed Tilak Varma for his excellent performances in the ongoing T20 series in West Indies.

The senior batter said that his talented teammate is driven by hunger to achieve. The 36-year-old called the youngster a mature player with a clear mindset on what he wants to do or achieve.

The statement came after Varma returned with 39 (22), 51 (41) and 49*(37) in the first three T20Is against West Indies. The left-handed batter is currently the leading run-scorer in the five-match series, having amassed 139 runs at a strike rate of 139.

Speaking to PTI, Rohit Sharma said:

"Tilak Varma is so talented - he got the hunger, that is the most important thing, he is so mature and whenever I talk with him - you get the feel that he knows when he wants to hit & what he wants to do.”

Varma was inducted into the T20I squad following his exploits for Mumbai Indians in the Indian Premier League. The 20-year-old amassed 740 runs in 25 games at a strike rate of 144.53, including three half-centuries.

Former selector backs Tilak Varma for ODIs

Former India selector MSK Prasad, meanwhile, has backed Tilak Varma for the ODIs amid uncertainty over the No. 4 spot for Team India ahead of the 50-over World Cup, set to be played in India from October 5 to November 19.

He said:

He continued:

"If you see his domestic cricket also, it’s close to 55 or 60, his average in one-day format. He has got a pretty bright chance to get into the squad if Shreyas Iyer is found unfit.”

The statement came as Shreyas Iyer missed the three-match ODI series in West Indies. The right-handed batter is yet to receive a green signal for the 2023 Asia Cup.

In List-A cricket, the Hyderabad-born batter has scored 1236 runs in 25 games at an average of 56.18, including five tons and as many half-centuries.

Varma will next be in action against West Indies in the fourth T20I at Lauderhill in Florida on Saturday (August 12). Hardik Pandya and Co. will look to win the contest and level the series 2-1.