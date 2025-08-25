“He may have retired out of frustration” - Former India cricketer’s massive statement on Cheteshwar Pujara

Former India bowler Karsan Ghavri has claimed that Indian batter Cheteshwar Pujara may have announced his retirement out of frustration. The 74-year-old felt that a player was bound to feel frustrated if he wasn't given a chance despite having played for such a long time. He added that ultimately, it was the player who suffered when such treatment was meted out.

Pujara announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket on Sunday, bringing the curtain down on a decorated career. On this, Ghavri told Mid-Day:

“It’s possible, he [Pujara] may have retired out of frustration. After representing the country for so long, if a player is not getting chances, anyone will be frustrated. Similarly, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma must have felt that frustration too before the recent England tour. The BCCI may have their own ideas, but ultimately, the player suffers. These players are not demanding crores of rupees. It’s all about honour and they all deserved that farewell Test, 110 per cent."

Pujara's last appearance for India came in the 2023 World Test Championship final against Australia at The Oval. He was not picked in the West Zone squad for the upcoming Duleep Trophy in Bengaluru.

Karsan Ghavri says players who have featured in more than 100 Tests should be given a farewell Test

A common aspect in each of the last four Test retirements has been the absence of a farewell match, to celebrate their careers and their contribution to Indian cricket. Karsan Ghavri felt that any player who has played more than 100 Tests deserved to be given a farewell Test.

“All those who have played 100 Tests, should be honoured with a farewell match. The BCCI should have given that honour to Kohli, Rohit and Pujara as they thoroughly deserved it considering their huge contribution to the game. No one wants to end their career like this. If someone has represented the country in 100 or more Tests, it is most definitely a sizeable contribution. He [Pujara] belongs to that distinguished list of players,” he said.

Pujara played 103 Tests between 2010 and 2023. He made 7195 runs at an average of 43.60 with 19 Test hundreds.

