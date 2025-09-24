“He might not have a role” - Varun Aaron’s massive claim on Team India star ahead of IND vs WI 2025 Tests

Former Indian pacer Varun Aaron believes all-rounder Nitish Kumar Reddy's role in the upcoming home Test series against the West Indies will depend on the kind of pitches on offer. Team India will take on the West Indies in a two-Test series, starting at Ahmedabad on October 2.Nitish has played seven Tests for India since making his debut last year. However, all seven have come away from home in Australia and England, where the seam-bowling all-rounder role takes massive precedence.With India set to announce their squad for the West Indies series today, Aaron spoke about Nitish Reddy's likely role in the two Tests, saying (via ESPN Cricinfo):&quot;The team combination completely depends on what kind of wickets they play on. From the outside we can say he might not have a role. Whether he plays or not will depend on the wicket conditions. There was a period when India played on sportier pitches that weren't complete turners,&quot; he said (1:21).Aaron added:&quot;We don't know how Gambhir and Gill are going to operate. It's Gill's first home series (as captain) so it all depends on the kind of wicket. If it's on the sportier side with five days of Test cricket, then Reddy has a shot at getting a chance.&quot;Reddy boasts a modest Test record with a batting average of 28.58 and a bowling average of 37.62 in seven matches.&quot;They would have played him in England maybe four out of the five Tests&quot; - Varun Aaron on Jasprit BumrahVarun Aaron believes Jasprit Bumrah should be included in the Indian squad for the upcoming home Test series against the West Indies. The 31-year-old played in only three out of the five Tests in India's recent series in England due to workload management.&quot;I think he will be playing this series because the reason they were managing his workload in England was to ensure he can play as many Test matches and series for India. If they were going to rest him here (WI series), then they would have played him in England maybe four out of the five Tests. So I think Bumrah is definitely going to feature. He will be part of the series but whether he will play one Test match or both remains to be seen,&quot; said Aaron (via ESPN Cricinfo).Bumrah is currently playing the ongoing 2025 Asia Cup, where India have won all four games. The champion pacer featured in three out of the four matches, missing only the inconsequential final Group stage outing against Oman.