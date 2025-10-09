“He mimics the action of a bowler” - Suryakumar Yadav shares fascinating aspect of Gambhir’s coaching during Asia Cup 2025

Team India T20I skipper Suryakumar Yadav revealed how he communicates with head coach Gautam Gambhir while leading the side on the field in matches. The pair have a strong connect, with the ace batter having played under the former player during the formative years of his career in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Gautam Gambhir has largely overseen the Indian T20I team's transition since taking over from Rahul Dravid after the 2024 T20 World Cup. One of the major decisions made in the early days of his regime was Suryakumar Yadav's appointment as full-time captain.

The pair have orchestrated one of the most dominant phases in the T20I team's history, racking up 20 wins out of their last 22 matches, which includes an unbeaten 2025 Asia Cup campaign.

Suryakumar Yadav shed light on the chemistry he shares with Gautam Gambhir, admitting that the coach helps him out with his dilemmas regarding on-field tactics from the dressing room, in times of need.

"Even during the Asia Cup, I was confused so many times on the ground as to what changes to make in the bowling and all. Those times, I just glance back towards him, and he knows what I am trying to convey, and he mimics the action of a bowler to suggest that he can be brought on next, and my doubt is solved," Suryakumar Yadav said on Vimal Kumar's YouTube channel.

"I used to call him Gauti bhai, and I still call him Gauti bhai. It's a small brother-big brother relationship that we have. If you tell me and him to make a playing XI separately, I can guarantee you that not one name will be different. What more can I say, that is the level of tuning," he added.

Suryakumar Yadav and Gautam Gambhir will join forces again soon, ahead of Team India's tour of Australia. The Men in Blue are scheduled to play three ODIs and five T20Is as they hope to continue their white-ball momentum from the 2025 Asia Cup triumph.

"Over there, everybody is equal" - Suryakumar Yadav on setting ego aside to take decisions for the team's benefit

Suryakumar Yadav stressed the importance of not taking it upon himself to be entirely in charge of the team's decision, and that he appreciates inputs from each and every member in the contingent, no matter their stature.

"Even if a trainer, physio, or fielding coach tells me something that might help the team, I will use that on the ground. Over there, everybody is equal, it is not as if I am the leader. Because if that happens, your collar starts to tighten, your body language changes, and your mind starts to deviate from cricket. Then you start becoming famous for all the wrong reasons," the T20I captain said.

The ace player boasts an exceptional record as the T20I skipper so far. In 29 matches, he has recorded 25 wins, with a stunning win percentage of 86.20. Team India's T20I series against Australia will begin from October 29 onwards after the end of the three-match ODI series.

