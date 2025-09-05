"He is a very much underrated player" - Ajinkya Rahane's massive remark on Team India star ahead of 2025 Asia Cup

Ajinkya Rahane believes Team India all-rounder Axar Patel has been an underrated star for the Men in Blue. The veteran Indian batter noted that Axar has shown great improvement as a player in the last few years.

He stated that the left-arm spinner can do well with the ball in all phases of a T20 innings. Rahane said (at 1:27) in his latest YouTube video:

"I feel he is a very much underrated player. He has improved as a player, as a cricketer in the last two to three years. He has done really well. Whenever he's got an opportunity as a batter, as a bowler, he has performed really well for the team. He can bowl with the new ball in the powerplay, he can bowl in the middle phase as well, and if needed, he can bowl in death overs."

Rahane added that a player like Axar is a captain's delight, considering his efficiency in all three departments of the game. The 37-year-old remarked (at 1:55):

"As a captain, when you have a player like Axar Patel in the team, you are always happy. Let's not forget about his fielding ability as well. And also, Asia Cup is in Dubai. Most probably, the wickets will favor the spinners. So, Axar's skill work and also experience will come in handy for the team."

Axar is part of India's 2025 Asia Cup squad. Notably, he was the team's vice-captain for their five-match home T20I series against England earlier this year. However, with Shubman Gill back in the 20-over side, he replaced Axar as skipper Suryakumar Yadav's deputy for the continental tournament.

"I'm sure he can do it again" - Ajinkya Rahane backs Hardik Pandya to do well at 2025 Asia Cup

Ajinkya Rahane also expressed confidence in pace-bowling all-rounder Hardik Pandya's abilities. He pointed out that the player has performed admirably in T20Is and backed him to shine at the 2025 Asia Cup.

The former India Test captain stated in the same video (at 0:57):

"Hardik's role in this Asia Cup will be really important. As an all-rounder, he has done really well for the team in the past. Coming at No. 5 and 6 as a batter, creating that impact, playing with a high strike rate, reading the situation, and playing according to it, he has done it all. I'm sure he can do it again."

Rahane opined that Hardik's four overs with the ball will be key for Team India. He added (at 1:17):

"What I would like to see from Hardik is bowling his four overs for the team. If he can do that, bowl those four overs, the team can actually have a very good balance."

India are placed in Group A of the 2025 Asia Cup with the United Arab Emirates (UAE), Oman and Pakistan. They take on the UAE in their opening fixture on Wednesday, September 10, at Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

