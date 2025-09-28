"He needs to think about this" - Deep Dasgupta's huge statement on Team India star ahead of IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 final

Former India wicket-keeper Deep Dasgupta has cited Suryakumar Yadav's woeful form as a major concern for the team ahead of their crucial Asia Cup 2025 Final against Pakistan. The Indian skipper has only scored 71 runs in five innings in the tournament so far, at an average of 23.66 and a strike rate of 107.57.

Ad

The ace batter's struggles with the bat dates well past the Asia Cup 2025 as he has gone without a fifty across his last 13 innings in T20I cricket. Prior to the 2025 Indian Premier League (IPL) campaign, he had endured a horrid home series against England, where he scored only 28 runs in five matches.

Suryakumar Yadav was trapped LBW for 12 by Wanindu Hasaranga in Team India's final Super 4 stage match against Sri Lanka. The right-handed batter only has 17 runs to his name across the last three innings, which includes a duck against Pakistan.

Ad

Trending

Deep Dasgupta opined that Suryakumar Yadav has prioritised his role as captain in the team ever since taking over from Rohit Sharma after the 2024 T20 World Cup.

"One thing that has been a concern in the middle order is obviously Suryakumar Yadav's form. If we look at the last one year, his strike rate has come down, his performances have gone down. For me, Surya - the batter is not separate from Surya -the captain at this time. Surya - the captain is overbearing his influence too much over Surya -the player," Dasgupta said on his YouTube channel.

Ad

"When he needs to bat? Where he needs to bat? He needs to be careful about these. I feel that the captain Surya is not helping the batter Surya. He needs to think about this. I think he needs to give himself a little time, and look to play straight, and not try to play behind right from the get-go. Surya -the captain needs to back Surya- the batter," he added.

Ad

As captain, Suryakumar Yadav has scored 629 runs in 28 matches at an average of 24.19. He has also slid down to the sixth spot in the ICC T20I rankings for batters after dominating the charts for a significant time.

The skipper scored the winning runs for India in the super over win against Sri Lanka, a clash where they were on the ropes for the majority of the second innings.

Dasgupta stated that the Men in Blue were in need of a wake-up call, and the stern test by Charith Asalanka and co. was a timely one.

Ad

"The close game against Sri Lanka was necessary; it was a reality check for India, a reminder not to get too comfortable. It was very, very important. At this time, there is a massive difference between India and Pakistan. This format is really unpredictable, you cannot take it lightly, out of 10 times, India may win 8 times," the former player said.

Ad

Deep Dasgupta picks India's playing XI for Asia Cup 2025 final against Pakistan

The former player pointed out Hardik Pandya's injury concerns ahead of the final, where he walked off the field against Sri Lanka after bowling just one over. Team India bowling coach Morne Morkel dismissed the injury as a cramp, while other players like Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma are also battling niggles.

Ad

Dasgupta feels that Jasprit Bumrah comes in for Harshit Rana in a straight swap, and backed Shivam Dube to replace Hardik Pandya in the playing XI, if the latter is deemed unfit to play.

Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav, Sanju Samson, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Gokul Nair . Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news