“He should have played 100 Tests” - Sarandeep Singh’s massive statement on India’s retired star

Former cricketer and selector Sarandeep Singh feels that former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh could have played 100 Tests for India.

Speaking on former Indian cricketer Taruwar Kohli's YouTube Channel, Sarandeep Singh reckoned that Yuvraj should have played more in the longest format.

"I feel Yuvraj Singh should have played more Test matches. He should have played 100 Tests," he said during a rapid-fire segment. (1:29:10)

Yuvraj represented India in only 40 Tests, scoring 1900 runs from 62 innings at an average of 33.92 with three hundreds and 11 half-centuries. He was not as successful with the ball and bagged just nine wickets. Yuvraj made his Test debut in 2003 and last played in the format in 2012.

He had a successful white-ball career but could not translate that success into the longest format. However, he had an impressive first-class career, where he played 139 matches and made 8956 runs at an average of 44.16 with 26 hundreds and 36 fifties.

Sarandeep Singh highlights the importance of having a good circle

In the same conversation, Sarandeep Singh also spoke about the importance of having a good circle as a cricketer. He highlighted how legendary Indian cricketers from the past, like Yuvraj, Harbhajan Singh, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, and Ashish Nehra, had good circles, which is why they were all successful.

"Your circle has to be good. Yuvraj, Harbhajan, Virender Sehwag, Gautam Gambhir, and Ashish Neha have good circles. You will hardly see them on social media because they know how to follow their goal, and it comes when you have that kind of circle," he said. (23:14)

Sarandeep had a short international career. The off-spinner from Punjab played three ODIs and five Tests. He bagged 10 wickets in the longest format and three in one-dayers. The 45-year-old made his international debut in 2000 and last played in 2003.

He had a stellar first-class career. In 92 games, he picked up 314 wickets at an average of 28.98, with 18 five-wicket hauls. He also scored 2216 runs with seven half-centuries. Sarandeep Singh also served as the national team selector from 2016 to 2020.

