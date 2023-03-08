"He is probably the most giving and loyal person" - Glenn Maxwell on Shane Warne

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell recently opened up on the influence legendary leg-spinner Shane Warner had on him, saying that the latter was the most "giving and loyal person."

Warne, one of the most dynamic cricketers of this generation, shockingly passed away last year in Thailand due to a cardiac arrest. His aura lived beyond the cricket field and has left a rich legacy behind him.

Speaking on the RCB podcast, Maxwell spoke about how Shane Warne reached out to young spinners to help them develop their game during training sessions.

“He is probably the most giving and loyal person that I’ve probably ever met," Maxwell said. "Generous not just with what he did with his charity work but generous with his knowledge and time.

"He actively sought out young spinners during their warm-ups to talk them through different skill sets and trying to help them to be the best version of themselves. Everyone felt like they had a connection instantly because that’s the way he made you feel, he makes you feel like your best friend straightaway."

Glenn Maxwell also received massive support from Warne while growing up in Victoria, where the latter belonged. The duo have also been spotted several times, sharing a laugh together on and off the field.

"I was so lucky to be able to play some golf with him" - Glenn Maxwell on Shane Warne

cricket.com.au @cricketcomau



This flipper to knock over Daryll Cullinan may be his best ever The King!This flipper to knock over Daryll Cullinan may be his best ever The King! 👑 This flipper to knock over Daryll Cullinan may be his best ever 👌 https://t.co/uBcwanh6zq

Glenn Maxwell was among the few lucky individuals who got to know Warne from close quarters. The Australian all-rounder also revealed that he was lucky to play golf with the late cricketer.

Maxwell, who took an abrupt break once in 2019 after mental health struggles, also stated that Shane Warne reached out to him for help.

“I suppose, post cricket hours, I was so lucky to be able to play some golf with him, chat to him off the field, talk to him on the phone. He cared a lot,” he said. “Once he saw me before one of the Big Bash games, just walking around.

"We had a small chat and I sort of…I wouldn’t say I brushed him but I sort of just walked away. He messaged me afterwards: ‘Are you alright?’ And he checked in a couple of times. And then the fourth time I finally opened up. And so I said, this is what’s going on. He goes, mate, just take it easy, take a break, do whatever you need to do. I’m always here for you.”

Shane Warne picked up 708 wickets from 145 Tests with the best figures of 8/71. He also has 293 ODI wickets under his belt from 194 matches.

Poll : 0 votes