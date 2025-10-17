“He is probably the greatest white-ball player” - Travis Head’s huge claim on veteran Indian batter ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs

Australia opening batter Travis Head labeled veteran Indian batter Virat Kohli as the greatest white-ball player ever, ahead of the three-match ODI series between the two sides. The former Indian skipper is set for his highly anticipated return to international cricket after a seven-month absence since the 2025 Champions Trophy campaign.

Virat Kohli, currently the third-leading run-scorer in ODIs, has an opportunity to take over Sri Lanka's Kumar Sangakkara to hold the second spot. He is only 53 runs away from the record, which will leave him only behind Sachin Tendulkar, and his iconic run tally of 18,426.

The ace batter has been training regularly in England to prepare for the series, before linking up with the Indian squad in Delhi ahead of their departure for Australia.

Travis Head was asked about his thoughts regarding the veteran pair of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, considering that the upcoming series might be their last appearances in Australia as active players.

"They have been awesome, Axar can probably speak more highly of them than myself, but two quality players, two of the great white ball players. Virat is probably the greatest white-ball player and Rohit is not probably not far behind," he told reporters ahead of the series opener in Perth (via RevSportz).

The explosive opener further stated that the pair will have the 2027 ODI World Cup as a target.

"I think they have missed at some stage, but I think they are both going to the 2027 World Cup, aren't they? So, they are both trying to get to that World Cup, and it is great for the game that they are still playing a format," he added.

Uncertainty continues to loom regarding Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma's potential involvement in the 2027 ODI World Cup. The team management made a massive call recently by naming Shubman Gill as the new ODI captain, which is a telling indicator and statement as far as the long-term planning is concerned.

"I think he is going to play for a little bit longer" - Travis Head on Rohit Sharma's career ahead of AUS vs IND 2025 ODIs

Only eight spots separate Rohit Sharma and Travis Head in the ICC ODI Rankings for batters, which is a testament to their exploits at the top of the order in the format. Both batters are known for their sheer ability to punish bowlers, capitalise on the powerplay, and give their respective teams a solid foundation to build on.

Upon being asked whether he has ever availed an opportunity to speak with Rohit Sharma in the past, the Australian batter revealed that he has not had a chance yet, but hopes to in the near future.

"I haven't. It is just nice watching from afar from someone who plays the game in a similar way, I think. Having played a lot against him in the IPL and international cricket, I feel like he goes the right way about things. I've never really come in contact with him, ot have had the opportunity to play with him anywhere. There might be an opportunity, like I said, I think he is going to play for a little bit longer. Why not watch the best, and learn from the best," he concluded.

The first ODI between India and Australia is scheduled to take place at the Optus Stadium in Perth on Sunday, October 19.

