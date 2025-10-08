"He has been rested from the ODI team" - Abhishek Nayar on whether Jasprit Bumrah would play the IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test

Former India player Abhishek Nayar has opined that Jasprit Bumrah will likely play the second Test against the West Indies. He pointed out that the ace seamer has been rested for the upcoming ODI series against Australia because of the importance of the ongoing Test series from the World Test Championship (WTC) points perspective.

India completed a comprehensive innings-and-140-runs win in the first Test against the West Indies in Ahmedabad on Saturday, October 4. The final Test of the two-match series will be played in Delhi from Friday, October 10, onwards.

During an interaction on the Star Sports show 'Game Plan,' Nayar was asked whether Bumrah would play the second Test against the West Indies.

"It seems like that, considering the team that has been picked. He (Bumrah) has been rested from the ODI team. So the thought process would be to win this Test match as well because it's very important from the WTC points perspective," he responded.

However, the former India assistant coach opined that the ace seamer should be given a break.

"However, I believe he should be rested because he is an extremely valuable bowler for you. There are Test matches again after the Australia series, and then the T20 World Cup will come. So I would want Jasprit Bumrah to rest, but it doesn't seem like he will," Nayar reasoned.

India could opt to rest Mohammed Siraj if Jasprit Bumrah plays the second Test against the West Indies, as the former has been picked in the ODI squad for the Australia tour. Prasidh Krishna might play as the second seamer if either Bumrah or Siraj is rested for the Delhi Test.

"He will enjoy bowling in Delhi" - Abhishek Nayar on Kuldeep Yadav ahead of IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test

Kuldeep Yadav picked up four wickets in the first Test against the West Indies. [P/C: BCCI]

In the same interaction, Abhishek Nayar was asked whether he sees Kuldeep Yadav as a regular member of the Indian bowling lineup in the second Test against the West Indies and the subsequent two-match series against South Africa.

"He will enjoy bowling in Delhi. His resurrection of sorts happened in Delhi, when he started playing the IPL from there. With the skid he gets on that pitch, he becomes more effective there. He would want to make an impact in matches in India," he replied.

The former India all-rounder added that the left-arm wrist-spinner needs to make himself indispensable with his performances in the home Tests.

"If he picks up wickets consistently here, when you travel as well, questions might be raised on the game plan of having an extra batter. However, for that, it's extremely important that he picks up wickets in this series and the upcoming Tests against South Africa, and in such a way that one should feel Kuldeep Yadav has to play if any foreign team comes to India," Nayar observed.

Kuldeep Yadav registered figures of 2/25 in 6.1 overs in the West Indies' first innings of the first Test. He picked up two wickets in the second innings as well while conceding 23 runs in 8.1 overs.

