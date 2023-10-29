"He's the best 50-over player that I've ever seen" - Ricky Ponting hails Virat Kohli for his incredible first half of the 2023 World Cup

Former Australian captain Ricky Ponting recently hailed Indian superstar batter Virat Kohli as the best ODI cricketer he has ever seen.

Boasting an astounding 13,437 runs with 48 centuries, Kohli has been in terrific form through the first half of the 2023 World Cup. The 34-year-old is the fifth-leading run-scorer with 354 runs in five games at an average of 118 and a strike rate of 90.53.

His exploits include a crucial 85 in India's opening game against Australia and scintillating knocks of 103* and 95 in their previous two victories against Bangladesh and New Zealand, respectively.

Speaking to the ICC, Ricky Ponting praised Virat Kohli's start to the tournament. He added Team India would be better served if it continued at the backend of the World Cup.

"Virat is Virat, he's the best 50-over player that I've ever seen. His record speaks for itself and with that being said, he's got off to a great start to this tournament. But I reckon India would probably rather him going better in the back half of the tournament than the start," Ponting said.

Kohli's form has been instrumental in India being unbeaten in the tournament after five games as they push for a third ODI World Cup title. The 34-year-old has an impressive record in the 50-over World Cups, with 1,384 runs at an average of 55.36, including three centuries.

"Joe Root has elevated his game to another level across all three formats" - Ricky Ponting

Joe Root has added a few innovative shots to his repertoire.

Ricky Ponting was also effusive in his praise for another modern great, Joe Root, for being the rock that holds England's middle order across formats.

Root has been among the best batters of this generation, with a terrific ODI average of 48.27, including 16 centuries. The 32-year-old began the 2023 World Cup in style with scores of 77 and 82 against New Zealand and Bangladesh, respectively.

However, the graph has been on a downward slide since, with the champion batter scoring only 16 runs in his last three innings.

"Joe Root has elevated his game to another level across all three formats," Ponting continued. "What he has been able to do in the Test game has been outstanding and that's flown into his ODI batting.

"He holds a pretty good spot in England's middle order and when you talk about leaders needing to stand up, he is one that England need to stand up and make big runs in the backend of this tournament if they are going to go any further."

England's performances in the tournament have mirrored Root's batting, with the side losing three straight games following a 1-1 start.

With their title defense hanging by a thread, England will take on India in a blockbuster clash in Lucknow on Sunday, October 29.