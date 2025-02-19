"He's the best player of our generation" - Yuvraj Singh's massive praise for Indian star ahead of 2025 Champions Trophy

Former Team India all-rounder Yuvraj Singh reserved high praise for Virat Kohli ahead of the Men in Blue's 2025 Champions Trophy campaign. Kohli's form has been a big talking point among fans ahead of the ICC event.

Singh emphasized that ups and downs in form are part and parcel of a lengthy cricketing career. He opined that Kohli has been a top-class performer across formats, hailing him as the best player of his generation.

Speaking on Star Sports' show 'Thank You Pakistan! Jeetega Toh Hindustan', Yuvraj Singh stated:

"I call him 'King Kohli'. He has been 'Mahavirat' for several years. As far as form is concerned, there will be ups and downs in a career of 15-18 years, but you should see his graph. He's the best player of our generation, of all formats. There is no comparison."

Virat Kohli has shown glimpses of his vintage self in the recent past but his performances have left much to be desired. He kicked off the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25 with a stunning 100*-run knock in Perth.

However, he struggled to make a significant impact with the bat in the remaining outings. He got a half-century under his belt ahead of the 2025 Champions Trophy, scoring 52 runs in the final match of India's recently concluded three-match home series against England.

The Rohit Sharma-led side will take on Bangladesh in their opening match of the 2025 Champions Trophy. The contest will take place at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Thursday, February 20.

"Pakistan would have an upper hand" - Yuvraj Singh on India-Pakistan clash of 2025 Champions Trophy

The much-awaited India-Pakistan match of the 2025 Champions Trophy will be played at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday, February 23. Ahead of the marquee match, Yuvraj Singh opined that Mohammad Rizwan and company will have an upper hand.

The Player of the Tournament at the 2011 World Cup suggested that the conditions in Dubai would suit the Pakistani team better. He added:

"In Dubai conditions, Pakistan would have an upper hand."

It is worth mentioning that apart from the games featuring India, all the other 2025 Champions Trophy matches will be held in Pakistan.

