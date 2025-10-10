"He's my guru from the England tour" - Kuldeep Yadav's massive claim on teammate amid IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test

Team India spinner Kuldeep Yadav praised teammate and fellow left-arm spinner Ravindra Jadeja as his 'Guru' minutes before the start of the second Test against the West Indies in Delhi. The spin duo wrecked the West Indies in the series opener in Ahmedabad, combining for eight wickets across the two innings.

Jadeja also scored a brilliant century to go along with his four wickets in a Player of the Match performance in India's massive innings and 140-run victory. Kuldeep did not play any of the five Tests in the recent England tour but immediately made an impression in the home opener against the West Indies.

He also led all bowlers with 17 wickets in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025 in the UAE.

When asked about his bowling form before play on Day 1 of the second West Indies Test, Kuldeep said (via JioStar):

"It's very important to hit the lengths perfectly and be very accurate. As you can see Jadeja is here and he is my guru from the England tour. I've been very consistent throughout the Asia Cup and here as well, just hitting the right lengths. When you keep hitting the right length, you feel like you are bowling well. We hardly talk about anything (with Jadeja) cricket-related but yeah, it's good to have him around."

Kuldeep and Jadeja played pivotal roles in India's back-to-back triumphs in ICC white-ball events - the 2024 T20 World Cup and the 2025 Champions Trophy.

"You can't go too lollypop there" - Kuldeep Yadav on the difference between T20s and Tests

Kuldeep Yadav opened up on the big difference between bowling in Tests and T20s, especially the trajectory of the delivery. The 30-year-old boasts an excellent record in both formats, playing for India.

Kuldeep has picked up 60 wickets in only 14 Tests at an average of 21.48 and 86 wickets in 47 T20Is at an average of 13.12 and an economy of 6.70.

"Playing red-ball is totally different from the T20 format. I personally feel I bowled enough in England, though I did not get a game. Practice wise, I was right up there. Playing the T20 format, you have to change the trajectory of the ball and you can't go too lollypop there. But here (Test), you have to pitch the ball up and make the batter drive the ball," said Kuldeep Yadav (via the aforementioned source).

Kuldeep Yadav will look to continue his excellent form in the ongoing second West Indies Test, where India are currently batting on 39/0 in 14 overs in the first session of the opening day.

