“He’s now your designated finisher” – Aakash Chopra’s interesting take on wicketkeeper-batter after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match

Former opener Aakash Chopra feels that India might use Sanju Samson as their new designated finisher in T20Is following the Indo-Pak Asia Cup 2025 match in Dubai on Sunday, September 14. The cricketer-turned-commentator said that the wicketkeeper-batter is unlikely to bat in the top four, hinting at the ongoing pattern following Shubman Gill’s return as vice-captain.

Notably, Samson didn’t walk out to bat in the first two games against the UAE and Pakistan as they registered back-to-back wins in the continental tournament. Interestingly, he slammed three T20I tons as an opener in the last calendar year.

Speaking to ESPNcricinfo's YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said:

“(Sanju Samson) It's quite clear that he’s not gonna be batting in the top three or even four. So, he’s now your designated finisher.”

Meanwhile, former India batting coach Sanjay Bangar has backed Shubman Gill to deliver in T20Is, asking the fans to have patience with the 26-year-old. The 52-year-old believes that there isn’t a battle of spots between Gill and Tilak Varma. He said on the same show:

“You have to give Gill the time because once you make the decision that okay, he’s gonna be back at the top of the order, dislodging a successful opener in the last 10-12 T20Is, then I think you’ve to show the faith in him for a longer period. Give him at least 5-6 matches and then take a call. So, I think it’s early days, you have to be a little bit more patient with Shubman Gill.”

Notably, Shubman Gill scored 20* (9) and 10 (7) against the UAE and Pakistan, respectively.

“That’s always the challenge” – Sanjay Bangar’s massive praise for key India spinner after heroics against Pakistan in Asia Cup 2025 match

Sanjay Bangar further reserved special praise for Kuldeep Yadav following his exploits with the ball against Pakistan in the Asia Cup 2025 match. The cricketer-turned-analyst lauded the left-arm wrist-spinner for his variations. He said in the above video:

“The kind of work that Kuldeep puts on the ball causes a couple of things. That causes drift, it causes the ball to turn at a bigger angle, and the fact that he also has a skill to bowl both ways. Now, if you have to contain this in the shortest format of the game, then that’s always the challenge, and that’s how difficult scoring runs against Kuldeep has been in this format.”

Notably, Kuldeep Yadav emerged as the leading wicket-taker for India against Pakistan, returning with figures of 3/18 as his team won by seven wickets. He previously bagged 4/7 against the UAE.

The Men in Blue will next face Oman in their Asia Cup 2025 last group-stage game in Abu Dhabi on Friday, September 19. The Suryakumar Yadav-led side would be keen to register a hat-trick of wins in the T20 tournament.

Click here to check out the full IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 scorecard.

