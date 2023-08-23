"He's someone who likes the other batters to go and just express himself" - Shubman Gill credits Rohit Sharma for their successful partnership in ODIs

Young sensation Shubman Gill spoke glowingly about Indian skipper Rohit Sharma as the key behind their successful opening partnerships in ODIs.

The pair have stitched 685 runs at an average of 76.11 in their nine partnerships, and the number jumps to over 85 if only the opening partnerships are considered. Gill was recently adjudged the International Men's Cricketer of the Year and the ODI Player of the Year in the CEAT Cricket rating awards.

Speaking to the ICC, the 23-year-old believes that Rohit allowed him to unveil his complete arsenal freely.

"It feels great to be able to open with him, especially knowing that all the focus is on him. He's someone who likes the other batters to go and just express himself and play the way I want to play the game. So in that nature, he gives the players full freedom for how they want to express their game," Gill said.

Shubman Gill has taken to international cricket like a breeze, especially the 50-over format, where he averages a stunning 62.47 in 27 games. The elegant batter has also smashed four centuries, including a double hundred against New Zealand in ODIs.

On the other hand, Rohit Sharma needs no mention in ODIs, having set numerous records in his illustrious career. The Indian skipper is the only batter with three double tons in the format and became the only cricketer to record five centuries in a World Cup during the 2019 edition.

"His targeted areas are a bit different to mine" - Shubman Gill on Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill have been involved in six 50+ partnerships.

Shubman Gill added that the contrasting styles of his and Rohit Sharma's batting make them dangerous opening pair.

The duo has crossed 50 on six occasions during their opening stand, including 143 and 212 against Sri Lanka and New Zealand earlier this year.

"I think because his (Rohit’s) targeted areas are a bit different (to mine). He loves to go aerial in the Powerplay. And I'm someone who likes to find the gaps and keep getting those boundaries, and he’s someone who likes to hit sixes. So I think that combination works well," Gill added.

Team India recently defeated the West Indies in a three-match ODI series and will look to continue their winning run in the upcoming Asia Cup.

They will take on Pakistan in a mouth-watering clash to open their campaign on September 2. Following the Asia Cup, the Men in Blue will embark on their journey to become ODI world champions at home, similar to 2011.