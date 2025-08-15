"He said, 'he doesn't say hello to me'" - Irfan Pathan's big statement on former India wicketkeeper's ego 

Irfan Pathan recently revealed getting into a disagreement with former India wicketkeeper Kiran More. He stated that the conflict occurred when they were part of the Cricket Improvement Committee for the Baroda Cricket Association.

The cricketer-turned-commentator recalled that More was unhappy with him recommending ex-Baroda player Connor Williams for a coaching role. He suggested that it was due to More's ego issues.

Commenting on the controversy, here's what Irfan said during an interview with 'The Lallantop':

"The Baroda Cricket Association requested me to come and contribute, as they thought my thinking would help Baroda cricket. It's basically an honorary job of a Cricket Improvement Committee member. Kiran More was the chairman. First of all, the one who has played more should have been the chairman, but he was in that post.

"During a committee meeting, I recommended Connor Williams, who has played 100 First-Class matches and has been part of a Ranji Trophy-winning squad for Baroda. However, More refused and said, 'Don't take his name.' When I asked for a reason, he said, 'He doesn't say hello to me.' That's nothing but ego. So, I ended up writing a letter to the president and the association."

Williams was a left-handed opening batter who featured in 124 First-Class matches in his career. He scored 7,942 runs at an average of 33.90.

"If things had been better, my tally of 301 wickets would have gone to 600-700 wickets" - Irfan Pathan on his international career

Irfan Pathan finished his international career with 301 wickets across formats. He believes that he could have gone on to pick 600 to 700 wickets had he gotten more opportunities.

He pointed out that he was dropped from the team despite being the 'Player of the Match' in his last T20I and ODI for India. The 40-year-old remarked in the same interview:

"In my last ODI, I took five wickets and was the Man of the Match. I also scored runs in that game. I was the Man of the Match in my last T20I as well, took three wickets and scored some runs. In my second or third-last Test, I was the Man of the Match.

"I played as an all-rounder in my last Test match and remained not out in both innings. I didn't get a wicket as South Africa lost just six wickets. When I look back, I think that if things had been better, my tally of 301 wickets would have gone to 600-700 wickets," Irfan Pathan added.

Irfan Pathan announced his retirement from all forms of Indian cricket in January 2020. He continues playing in T20 leagues featuring retired cricketers and was last seen in action during the World Championship of Legends 2025.

