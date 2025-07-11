"He said records are there to be broken" - Wiaan Mulder reveals chat with legend after much debated declaration in ZIM vs SA 2nd Test

South African all-rounder Wiaan Mulder revealed he had spoken to Brian Lara after his mysterious declaration at 367* during the second Test against Zimbabwe in Bulawayo. Mulder, who was on the track to breaking Lara's world-record of 400*, disclosed that the West Indian legend had asked him to break his record.

The 27-year-old had stayed unbeaten at 367 when the Proteas went to lunch on Day 2 of the second and final Test in Bulawayo. Despite looking comfortable in the crease, Mulder, the stand-in captain for the Test, declared the innings when the tourists were at 626/5, leaving the fans distraught.

Speaking to Supersport after the match, the Gauteng-born cricketer said, as quoted by BBC Sport:

"I've chatted a little bit to Brian Lara. He said to me I'm creating my own legacy and I should have gone for it. He said records are there to be broken and he wishes if I'm ever in that position again I go and score more than what he had."

The seam-bowling all-rounder suggested that he doesn't regret his decision and believes he did the right thing, adding:

"It's super special and not something I would have dreamt of. That was an interesting point of view from his side, but I still believe I did the right thing and respecting the game is the most important part for me."

Mulder also starred with the ball in the match, bagging three wickets as South Africa eventually won by an innings and 236 runs.

"I think it was an error from his side" - Chris Gayle on Wiaan Mulder

Chris Gayle. (Image Credits: Getty)

Veteran West Indian cricketer Chris Gayle felt it was a once in a life-time opportunity and that the youngster blew it. He told Talksport (as quoted by ESPN Cricinfo):

"I think it was an error from his side, not to try and go to get it. We don't know if he would go on and get it or not. But he declared on 367 and he said what he had to say. But listen, it's a once in a lifetime opportunity to get 400 runs in a Test match. Come on, youngster, you've blown it big time."

The all-rounder was also a vital part of South Africa that clinched the World Test Championship (WTC) mace recently.

