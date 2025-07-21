"He has scored more runs than Virat Kohli" - Suresh Raina's massive claim on Indian star ahead of ENG vs IND 2025 4th Test

Suresh Raina reserved high praise for Team India's veteran all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja following the recently concluded third Test of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy against England. Jadeja played a fighting knock in the fourth innings, remaining unbeaten on 61 from 181 balls at Lord's in London.

While India suffered a 22-run defeat in the clash, Raina lauded Jadeja's grit and determination. He commented that the southpaw has scored more runs in England compared to ace batter Virat Kohli.

The former India cricketer's comments came during an interview with Sports Tak. He said (from 10:18):

"He has scored more runs than Virat Kohli in England. You see the fifties he has scored. Also, he is one of the best all-rounders in world cricket in Tests. He contributes with his fielding, batting and bowling. He can save the team from any situation. At one stage, it seemed we would lose by 100 runs, but he has that fighting spirit in him."

It is worth mentioning that Jadeja has amassed 969 runs across 29 innings in Test cricket on English soil. Kohli, on the other hand, has 1,096 runs to his name from 33 innings.

The left-handed batter's tally of runs includes one century and seven fifties, while Kohli has hit two tons and five fifties. Notably, Jadeja has looked in tremendous form with the bat in the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, chalking up 327 runs in six outings at an average of 109.

"Could have taken some risk" - Suresh Raina on Ravindra Jadeja's approach in fourth innings of ENG vs IND 2025 3rd Test

Speaking in the same interview, Suresh Raina stated that Ravindra Jadeja could have taken more risks during his partnership with Jasprit Bumrah. The visitors suffered a batting collapse while chasing the tricky 193-run target.

Jadeja gave India some hope by forming a 35-run stand from 132 balls with Bumrah for the ninth wicket. Suggesting what the senior player could have done differently during the stand, Suresh Raina remarked (from 1:15):

"The defeat at Lord's was definitely disappointing because it is a big thing to win at such a historical place. I still feel that when Bumrah and Jadeja were batting, we could have taken some risk because Bumrah can bat, and it was just a matter of a few fours and sixes."

Raina highlighted that Jadeja should have looked to score runs instead of surviving, as a draw was not a viable option for India at that juncture.

"I think during that partnership with Bumrah, Jadeja could have said, 'You take singles, I trust you.' We did not have many wickets left, and even Jaddu was thinking that he would try in the last two balls of the over. You were going for dots, but we weren't looking to draw the Test. Bumrah bats well, we have seen him hit Stuart Broad for sixes in England," Suresh Raina added (from 4:50).

England currently lead the five-match series 2-1. The fourth Test is set to be played at Old Trafford, Manchester, from July 23 to 27.

