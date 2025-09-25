“He served water for 40-50 days” - Mohammad Kaif lauds Team India’s star performer in Asia Cup 2025

Former India cricketer Mohammad Kaif has showered his praise on Kuldeep Yadav for his stunning display with the ball at the Asia Cup 2025. The cricketer-turned-analyst pointed out how the left-arm wrist-spinner has made the most of his chances after serving as a water boy throughout the five-match Test series in England ahead of the ongoing T20 tournament.

Ad

Kaif further stressed how Kuldeep’s 3/18 helped India dominate Bangladesh in the middle overs despite managing a scorecard of only 168. Notably, the UP-born spinner has scalped 12 wickets in his five outings at the Asia Cup 2025.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Kaif said:

“He served water for 40-50 days, but as soon as he got the opportunity, he has the ability in his bowling. We talked about variation, fearlessness, leg spin, and googly. He is the trump card in the middle overs… See, in the last match, 169 is not a big target, but as soon as he came in the middle overs, he took three wickets and changed the match; at one time, he was on a hat-trick.”

Ad

Trending

Kaif further credited Kuldeep Yadav for his skills with the ball, saying:

“The way Kuldeep Yadav has made his comeback post-2020- 21 has been praiseworthy. He should get the accolades. In the last match, he bowled four overs against Bangladesh, got three wickets, and gave away just 18 runs. In this Asia Cup, his magic has been exceptional. It’s because he didn’t get a chance to play a single Test during the England series.

Ad

"He has picked wickets in every game, and his economy is near six runs. He’s not conceding runs, bowls tight line and length, the variation is exceptional, control is brilliant, he’s a fearless bowler,” he added.

Meanwhile, Kuldeep Yadav retained his place in India’s Test squad for the upcoming two Tests against the West Indies.

Ad

“I would definitely want to see him play” – Former player urges Indian team management to play Kuldeep Yadav in Tests against West Indies

Former India all-rounder Irfan Pathan wants Kuldeep Yadav to play the upcoming Tests against the West Indies at home. The 40-year-old, however, expressed his uncertainty about the spinner's place in the playing XI. The cricketer-turned-commentator said on his YouTube channel (via The Indian Express):

Ad

“Axar’s return strengthens the team. When Axar plays alongside Washington and Jadeja, the team gains batting depth. Does this mean Kuldeep Yadav may miss out again? I would definitely want to see him play, but with home conditions generally allowing only two fast bowlers, his spot is not guaranteed.”

Kuldeep Yadav played his last Test against New Zealand in October 2024 in Bengaluru. The Shubman Gill-led side picked Washington Sundar over Yadav for his all-round skills during the 2025 Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy. With Axar Patel's inclusion, it remains to be seen whether the Men in Blue pick an all-rounder instead of a specialist spinner in home Tests.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author James Kuanal James has been covering cricket news for Sportskeeda for 3+ years with over 1 crore readership. He has been following the game since 2002 and has not looked back since. A breaking news specialist, he has a previous 3-year work experience at Times of India, English Jagran, NDTV and others, covering all news categories, including sports.



James holds a Master’s degree in Broadcast Journalism and a diploma in Sub-editing and Design which shaped his sports reporting career. During the course of his education, he learned about the 5W1H format, fact-checking, ethics, SEO, pyramid structure, etc, which enable him to produce compelling content for his readers. His exploits in reporting have led him to exclusively cover numerous ICC events and IPL.



James comes from Jharkhand and is highly inspired by legendary India captain MS Dhoni. He is a staunch supporter of the ICT and is loyal towards the CSK. When not immersed in his favorite sport, James likes watching Bollywood songs. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news