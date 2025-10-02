"He would sit at home and watch our videos" - Abhishek Sharma's massive revelation about mentor Yuvraj Singh post Asia Cup 2025

Young opener Abhishek Sharma's bond with former Indian all-rounder and mentor Yuvraj Singh is no hidden secret. Post the Asia Cup 2025, he made a huge revelation about how Yuvraj prepared him to succeed at the highest level.

Abhishek Sharma opened up on how he was struggling during the lockdown period and asked Yuvraj Singh for a training camp. The former Indian star agreed right away. Abhishek revealed feeling left behind during the period.

"I am very grateful. During the lockdown we would have camps at his place. Me, Shubman, Prabhsimran, Anmolpreet. Basically I needed it. We were going on a flight and I asked him if we could have a camp for a few days. He told yes right away. I was struggling a bit at that time, honestly. I was not consistent in the IPL and I was not even in the playing XI. Shubman was already playing for India. I started feeling that I was behind, as people from my age group were doing well already," he said on 'Breakfast with Champions'. (19:37)

He further stated how Yuvraj Singh told him that he would prepare him to win games for India and not anything else. Yuvraj also told him it would happen in the next few years.

"We were having lunch at his place and paaji told me straightaway that he was not preparing me for the state or the IPL or even to get a cap for India. He told me I am making you ready to win games for India. Write this and it will happen in the next two to three years. After that camp, I realized my goal is something else," he added.

Notably, Yuvraj's words proved to be true as Abhishek Sharma made his international debut in 2024. He has already won several games for India in T20I cricket, including a 'Player of the Tournament' display in the Asia Cup 2025.

The 25-year-old explained how Yuvraj would get into detailing while coaching these players.

"He would sit at home and watch our videos, make notes from it, and then take screenshots from different videos to compare before and after. No one knows Yuvi paaji goes into this much detailing. And while we are practicing for over five hours, he will be there with us throughout." (21:46)

Abhishek Sharma on being trained by Yuvraj Singh to not get carried away

Ever since his stunning performances in the IPL and then for Team India, Abhishek Sharma has been spoken of a lot. The left-hander revealed that Yuvraj Singh had trained him to deal with such things as well in advance.

"Yuvraj Singh already trained me beforehand that such things would happen. So I never got carried away or felt way too happy all of a sudden. It was like one thing is ticked off and now on to the next one," he said. (18:15)

Abhishek Sharma has played 24 T20Is for India. He has scored 849 runs at an average of 36.91 and a strike-rate of 196.07 with two hundreds. In the IPL, he has piled on 1816 runs from 77 matches at an average of 27.10 and a strike-rate of 163.01 with a hundred and nine half-centuries.

