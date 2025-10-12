“He has not taken the field today” - BCCI issues massive update on Sai Sudharsan’s injury on Day 3 of IND vs WI 2025 2nd Test

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has issued an update on Sai Sudharsan, who sustained an injury on Day 2 (Saturday, October 11) of the ongoing second Test against the West Indies at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

The incident occurred on the second ball of the eighth over of the West Indies’ first innings. Ravindra Jadeja bowled a tossed-up delivery outside off stump, which John Campbell attempted to slog-sweep.

Sai Sudharsan, stationed at forward short leg, momentarily took his eyes off the ball while ducking for cover. However, with his left hand raised, the ball ricocheted off his helmet, chest, and hands before he remarkably managed to complete the catch to dismiss Campbell for 10.

In the process, Sudharsan injured his hand and had to leave the field, even as India celebrated the breakthrough. Now, on Day 3 (Sunday, October 12), the BCCI has provided an update on the 23-year-old, confirming that the southpaw did not take the field and continues to be monitored by the medical team.

“Sai Sudharsan had an impact injury on Day 2 while attempting a catch. He has not taken the field today as a precautionary measure. The injury is not serious, and he is doing fine. He continues to be monitored by the BCCI Medical Team.”

The Indian No. 3 had earlier impressed with the bat, scoring 87 off 165 balls with 12 boundaries, as the hosts declared their first innings at 518/5.

“That half-century was important” - Aakash Chopra on Sai Sudharsan’s confidence-boosting fifty

Heading into the Delhi Test, Sai Sudharsan was under pressure following a string of low scores. However, he made the most of another opportunity, scoring a fifty, the second of his career. Reacting to the southpaw’s knock on his YouTube channel, Aakash Chopra said:

“I am really happy for Sai Sudharsan, especially because he was under pressure. There was definitely pressure on him. I went to Delhi and met him there. I told him, you have to score a lot of runs please. Maybe he hasn’t scored too many, but he has made enough to keep himself in contention and to feel a bit more confident.”

“That half-century was important. Those were important runs from him, and that will give him confidence. It will also help him strengthen his place in the team. Although in this dressing room, the message being given is one of trust that you are part of the team and you will stay here,” he added.

Playing in his fifth Test, Sudharsan has accumulated 234 runs at an average of 29.25, with two half-centuries to his name.

