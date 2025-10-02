"He has a talent to change expressions" - Abhishek Sharma reveals stunning childhood incident about Shubman Gill post Asia Cup 2025

Team India star Abhishek Sharma revealed a funny childhood incident involving teammate Shubman Gill post the Asia Cup 2025. Abhishek and Shubman were a part of the Indian team that won the multination tournament in Dubai.

Ad

The two have been playing cricket together since their age-group days. Abhishek Sharma narrated a stunning incident from their Under-16 days. He stated that Shubman was such a kid who was very mischievous but would always get away.

"There is one guy who did a lot of mischief in age-group cricket but never got caught, and that is Shubman. I will tell you an incident. We were in Dharamsala for Under-16. Our hotel was 500m away from the stadium. We used to go there by bus. The driver was stopping the music, but we wanted to play Punjabi songs. He said no, and we got into an argument with him. And the one who was shouting the most was Shubman. The incident went to the coaches and the drivers complained," he said on 'Breakfast with Champions'. (2:00)

Ad

Trending

Ad

"They asked the drivers to identify who did it. There were 4-5 of us. Five of us were standing in a line and Shubman was last. The coach pointed towards each of us and asked the drivers. They told no it was not him (Shubman). I was shocked. They called the four of us out and made us sign a letter that was to send us back home. I was sad that how come the one who started it was not called out. He has a talent to change expressions. He made an innocent face that day," he added.

Ad

The duo have come a long way from playing age-group cricket to representing India together. Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill were also the opening partners in the Asia Cup 2025. They got the team off to blazing starts more often than not in the powerplay consistently.

"Was a very big thing for me coming from the captain," - Abhishek Sharma reveals message from Suryakumar Yadav

Abhishek Sharma made his T20I debut against Zimbabwe at Harare in 2024. He was dismissed for a duck in his maiden innings. The left-hander did not have a solid start to his international career.

Ad

However, he revealed how T20I captain Suryakumar Yadav showed faith in him and gave him confidence. The words from the captain motivated Abhishek to improve his game and perform well.

"When I first came in the Indian team, I got out early in the first three to four games. Suyakumar Yadav told me "You are such an important player for me, if you make 15 zeros as well, you will play the 16th game, take this in writing." This was a very big thing for me coming from the captain," he said. (15:09) (via the aforementioned source)

Ad

The 25-year-old also opened up about a change he decided to make in his approach to do well at the highest level. He reflected that he focused more on striking rather than looking to play the safe game.

"I understood one thing that if I have to go higher up the ranks in the Indian team I have to do something different. That was striking for me. I felt that I would stop myself due to pressure of playing a long innings. I removed that thing. I thought I will back myself even if I get out throughout the season." (15:37)

Abhishek Sharma was the 'Player Of The Tournament' in the recently concluded Asia Cup 2025. He smashed 314 runs from seven matches at an average of 44.85 and a strike-rate of 200 with three fifties.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Rishab Vm Rishabh is an Indian Sports writer at Sportskeeda who covers Kabaddi, Hockey, Indian football and Olympic sports for the website. He has an overall experience of around 3 years and has worked with My Khel in the past along with interning at The News Minute, Times Network and Deccan Herald.



Rishabh has done MA in Media and Communication Studies. He also worked in Sportskeeda’s Comms team and won the ‘Commentator of the Month’ award twice. He covered the Pro Kabbadi League and two of his articles were also featured on Jaipur Pink Panthers’ official website.



Rishabh started following sports after 2020 Olympics and also after his experience of watching Bengaluru FC at the Kanteerava Stadium in the ISL between 2019 and 2023. His favorite athlete is Neeraj Chopra as he’s brought a revolution in Indian sports. His historic gold medal win at the 2020 Olympics left a lasting impact on Rishabh.



He strives to ensure that his articles are accurate and he verifies information from multiple credible sources. When not working, he likes playing badminton and football. Know More

Follow IPL Auction 2025 Live Updates, News & Biddings at Sportskeeda. Get the fastest updates on Mega-Auction and cricket news