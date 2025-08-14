"He thought I would catch a girlfriend from every ground" - Former pacer recalls MS Dhoni hilariously trolling him during IND vs NZ 2010 Tests

Former India pacer S Sreesanth gave a hilarious reasoning behind an incident regarding former India captain MS Dhoni. The latter shouted at him to go to his fielding position and not be on the lookout for his girlfriend during a match. The 42-year-old said that Dhoni thought Sreesanth could catch a girlfriend from every ground, adding that there were many girlfriends those days.

Sreesanth was part of the Dhoni-led squads that won the 2007 T20 World Cup as well as the 2011 ODI World Cup. The former India cricketer told sports commentator Padamjeet Sehrawat on his YouTube channel:

"There were so many girlfriends in those days that he thought I would catch a girlfriend from every ground."

The incident took place in a Test match against New Zealand in 2010. As Pragyan Ojha began to bowl, Dhoni was heard screaming at Sreesanth to move to his fielding position. He said that the pacer's girlfriend wasn't there where he was standing at the time.

S Sreesanth recalls what MS Dhoni told him about his international career

Former India pacer S Sreesanth said that MS Dhoni once told him that his potential could have taken him far in his career. However, he added that the pacer could not understand his own potential.

"The one captain, the one friend who made me understand that my potential could have taken me high, but you could not understand your own potential," Sreesanth said.

S Sreesanth made his international debut under Rahul Dravid's captaincy in 2005. However, it was under MS Dhoni's leadership that he tasted success on the international stage.

He put in one of his finest performances in Test cricket when he claimed a match haul of 6/122 against Sri Lanka in Kanpur in 2009. A year later, he played a key role in India beating South Africa at Durban in 2010. He took 3/45 in the second innings to help the visitors win by 87 runs and level the three-match Test series 1-1.

