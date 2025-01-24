"He took retirement because of that" - Former Pakistan batter blames Babar Azam for end of current selector’s career

Former Pakistan batter Basit Ali has claimed that Babar Azam was involved in the retirement of former captain Azhar Ali. Ali played 97 Tests before ending his international career in December 2018.

Basit suggested that Azhar was keen on completing 100 Tests before drawing curtains on his career. He added that the then-Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) chairman Ehsan Mani was not in favor of the same and that Babar sided with the chairman.

Speaking in a video on his YouTube channel 'Basit Ali,' the 54-year-old said (from 0:50):

"Azhar Ali wanted to play 100 Tests matches but the then PCB chairman didn't let him. Babar Azam was the captain at that time. Babar also didn't support Azhar Ali in that decision. He took retirement because of that."

Azhar Ali is a member of Pakistan's senior men's selection committee. He joined the panel alongside former umpire Aleem Dar last October. Apart from being a selector, the 39-year-old also serves as the head of youth development at the PCB.

"Please don't make Babar Azam a sacrificial goat" - Basit Ali not in favor of star batter opening for Pakistan in 2025 Champions Trophy

Recent reports suggest that Babar could open the batting for Pakistan in the upcoming 2025 Champions Trophy. Basit Ali, however, opined that it would be a blunder if the ace batter is asked to play at the top of the order.

Urging the team management not to make Babar a 'sacrificial goat', here's what Basit said in the aforementioned video (from 8:40):

"Please don't make Babar Azam a sacrificial goat. Everyone knows that there will be two new balls and New Zealand have bowlers who bowl over 145 kph. Pakistan's very first match is against New Zealand. God forbid, if Babar gets out there, then everyone's breath will stop and the crowd in the stadium will be stunned."

Basit emphasized the importance of having a specialist opener in the squad, instead of asking Babar to open the batting in the ICC event. He added (from 5:24):

"God forbid, if Babar Azam and Fakhar Zaman don't score runs, who is going to open? Always go for specialists in big events. You will have to keep an opener otherwise it will be an injustice to Pakistan."

Pakistan are the only side yet to announce their 2025 Champions Trophy squad. They are the hosts and defending champions of the tournament. The competition kicks off with the Men in Green's clash against New Zealand in Karachi on February 19.

