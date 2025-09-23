“He treated Shaheen Afridi like a net-ball spinner” - Sunil Gavaskar’s brutal statement after IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 match

Legendary opener Sunil Gavaskar massively praised Tilak Varma following India's Asia Cup 2025 Super 4 clash against Pakistan in Dubai on Sunday, September 21. Gavaskar stated that Tilak treated Pakistan's spearhead Shaheen Shah Afridi as a net-ball spinner, given how he finished off the game.

Tilak, who slammed a run-a-ball 31 against the same opposition in the group stage, started slowly after coming out to bat at No. 4. The left-hander was 20 off 17 deliveries ahead of the 19th over. However, he finished the match by clobbering a six, followed by a boundary off Afridi's bowling. The 22-year-old remained unbeaten at 30 off 19 balls.

Writing in his column for The Sportstar, the 76-year-old opined that the Men in Blue proved too good, beginning with the 105-run opening partnership of Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma.

"When the second match came along, there was an improved batting performance by Pakistan in the first half before the loss of three wickets put them on the back foot again, and despite getting big runs in the final three overs, they were 20 runs shorter than what they would have wanted. India breezed to a win after a delightful opening partnership between Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill that took the breath away and crushed any hopes the Pakistanis had of winning the game. In the end, another super-talented batter, Tilak Varma, treated Pakistan’s premier bowler, Shaheen Shah Afridi, like a net-ball spinner and smashed him around to wrap a win with deliveries to spare."

Afridi has gone wicketless in both games against India in Asia Cup 2025.

India and Pakistan could meet again in the final

Suryakumar Yadav and Salman Ali Agha. (Credits: Getty)

Meanwhile, the two arch-rivals have a chance of clashing for the third time in the Asia Cup 2025 in the final on September 28. Given India's ominous form in this T20 Asia Cup, they are likely to emerge triumphant over Bangladesh and Sri Lanka in their next two games to reach the final.

Pakistan face Sri Lanka on Tuesday in what will be a must-win contest for both sides. Should the Men in Green overcome the Island nation, their game against Bangladesh will be a virtual semi-final. A win for Pakistan over Bangladesh will set up a final against the Men in Blue.

