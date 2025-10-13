“He uploaded it without checking the audio” - Arshdeep Singh reveals reason behind Abhishek Sharma’s viral Asia Cup 2025 reel

Team India pacer Arshdeep Singh spilt the beans on Abhishek Sharma's viral reel during the Asia Cup 2025. Abhishek had put out a video of himself collecting the 'Player Of The Tournament' award after the final.In the video, Shubman Gill was heard cheering hilariously for the left-hander as he went on stage to collect his prize.&quot;Oh chale aayiye Raju du munda (Here comes Raju's son),&quot; Gill had said.Arshdeep Singh stated that Abhishek himself had asked them to record the video. However, he stated that the left-hander uploaded the video without checking the audio. Hence, it went viral all over social media.&quot;Abhishek told us to record his video. We sent it to him with the audio. He has to check the audio right? He uploaded it without checking the audio. So now everyone knows who's son he is. He should have used some brain to mute it or put some music. Now his aura points went into minus a bit,&quot; the pacer said in a YouTube video with '2 Sloggers'. (3:55)Arshdeep Singh also spoke about Mohammed Siraj's viral reel during the England tour. Arshdeep prompted Siraj to record a reel after their historic win in the fifth Test at The Oval.&quot;Pressure? What pressure? Sirf bolna hai pressure, thodi der rukna ek second, what pressure? khatam. Reel seedha do second ki. Sab sikhana padta hai bowling ko chodke (You just have to tell pressure, wait for a second, what pressure? Done. A two-second reel. I have to teach him everything except for bowling),&quot; Arshdeep had said in a video that was uploaded by BCCI on X.Arshdeep Singh added in the YouTube video that Siraj feels some pressure while recording videos. He also revealed offering Siraj classes to record videos.&quot;Siraj comes under some pressure while making videos. He is very solid in cricket but he needs to work a bit on content. I have told him also that he can come to me anytime for classes.&quot; (9:00)Siraj had picked up nine wickets in the final Test and played a massive role in helping India win and draw the series.Arshdeep Singh on being judged by KL Rahul for his viral staircase dance after Old Trafford TestArshdeep Singh's staircase dance video after India's win during the fourth Test at Old Trafford against England had gone viral. He revealed that KL Rahul, who was behind him at the time, judged him for the same.&quot;Rahul was judging me like what is this guy doing. What has happened to him. He had scored in that Test. It should have been the opposite. He should have been happier,&quot; he said. (13:52)Arshdeep Singh will be in action during India's limited-overs tour of Australia later this month. He has been named in both the ODI and T20I squads. When asked about making content in Australia, the pacer came up with a hilarious reply.&quot;No bro, does it mean I should not play? I should play well and make content. Or make great content and play.&quot; (15:30)The 26-year-old will be keen to perform well in Australia. He will aim to strengthen his spot in the national team.