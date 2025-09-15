"He used to bowl on sand" - Abhishek Nayar makes startling revelation about Team India spinner amid Asia Cup 2025

Abhishek Nayar has said that Indian spinner Kuldeep Yadav has worked a lot on his bowling in recent times and is reaping the fruits of it in the Asia Cup 2025. The former Team India assistant coach disclosed that the left-arm wrist-spinner used to bowl on sand, suggesting that he got that extra speed by bowling on such surfaces.The Kanpur-born cricketer has been in outstanding form in the Asia Cup 2025, claiming Player of the Match awards in both wins for India. He took four scalps against the UAE, followed by three against Pakistan as the Men in Blue sealed statement wins.During an interaction on Sony Sports, the former Indian cricketer said Kuldeep went through extremely tough times, but his childhood coach made things easier for him. He said:&quot;Maine baat cheet ki thi unse ki kya kiya tha unhone. Woh kaafi interesting hai kyunki woh ret pe gendbaazi karte they jahan pe pitch banaya nahin hai, taaki vahan pe gend jo ruk ke aati hai, vahan tez daalenge toh unko aur bite milega. Toh woh ek cheez tha. Thodi run-up mein change ki, jo angle se bhaag rahe they use thoda seedha kiya. Aur woh zyaada jump kar rahe they, woh thoda sa kam kiya jisse woh momentum transfer kar paa rahe they. Toh yeh thode se changes ki, kaafi mehnat ki unhone, kyunki kathin samay tha unke liye.&quot;(I spoke to him. It's very interesting, he used to bowl on sand where the ball stops. He bowled with speed to gain more bite. That is one thing. He also changed his run-up, the angle with which he ran he made it straight. Also, he jumped a bit too much before which has changed, allowing him to transfer a lot more momentum. Kuldeep has worked a lot on his bowling and was going through a difficult time.)&quot;Aur kaafi log kaafi kuch keh rahe they. But you always have a coach, jo aapko bachpan se jaanta hai. Toh unki sahaayta leke kaafi mehnat ki. Aur jo nazar aa raha hai woh unki poori mehnat hai.&quot;(A lot of people were saying plenty of things. But when you have a coach, who you know from the beginning, it is easier. He helped Kuldeep and whatever you are seeing is the result of his hard work.) View this post on Instagram Instagram PostThe 30-year-old also played an integral role in the Men in Blue's Champions Trophy victory earlier this year, claiming seven scalps in five games at 31.86.Team India seal qualification to Super 4 stage in Asia CupTeam India have been utterly dominant. (Credits: Getty)Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav and Co. have qualified for the Super 4 stage of the Asia Cup following the UAE's win over Oman on Monday, September 15. With the UAE beating Oman by 42 runs, the latter are knocked out of the tournament, sending the defending champions to the next round.It also means that the UAE's final group game against Pakistan on Wednesday will be a virtual knockout game.