"He will have to give up captaincy in one format" - Mohammad Azharuddin weighs on Babar Azam's situation as Pakistan skipper

Former Indian captain Mohammad Azharuddin feels Pakistan skipper Babar Azam will have to give up the captaincy in at least one format to cope with the pressure.

Babar's leadership abilities have come under the scanner since the recent home season. Although he guided the Men in Green to the finals of the Asia Cup 2022 and ICC T20 World Cup 2022, he has struggled badly in the red-ball format. He has lost eight out of the 18 Tests, with five of the losses coming last year at home.

A section of former cricketers has urged the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) to remove him from leadership duties. Despite stating that Babar has led Pakistan well, Azharuddin thinks the captaincy will take a toll on Babar because of the amount of cricket currently being played.

“Behtareen batsman hai (He is an excellent batter)," Azharuddin said on Basit Ali's YouTube channel. "He is consistent as well. Captaincy is an issue. He has led Pakistan really well so far.

"Now the time has come that every team should have a different captain for different formats. The pressure is immense. At some point, he will have to give up captaincy in one format."

Pakistan suffered a humiliating whitewash in a three-match Test series at home to England in December. It was followed up by a 0-0 draw in the two-match rubber against New Zealand. Earlier in May 2021, they lost 1-0 to Australia in a three-match Test series in Pakistan.

"I enjoy it more when under pressure" - Babar Azam on his future as Pakistan skipper

Pakistan Cricket @TheRealPCB



#ICCAwards Babar Azam has been selected in the ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year for the fourth time since 2017 (second time as captain) and first time in the ICC Men's Test Team of the Year Babar Azam has been selected in the ICC Men's ODI Team of the Year for the fourth time since 2017 (second time as captain) and first time in the ICC Men's Test Team of the Year 🌟#ICCAwards https://t.co/kqKKtvEDsc

Babar Azam recently clarified that he has no intentions of giving up the captaincy despite Pakistan's recent failures in Tests. Addressing reporters, he said:

“Captaincy is a matter of honor for me. I will do whatever best I can for my country and for myself. I enjoy it more when under pressure and it doesn’t affect my batting.”

Pakistan will next be seen in action during the white-ball series against New Zealand in April-May.

Also Read: "Kitne saal baad khel rhe h saath ye?" - Fans react as India pick Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav for 3rd ODI vs NZ

Get India vs New Zealand Live Score for 3rd ODI at Sportskeeda. Follow us for latest Updates & News.

Poll : 0 votes